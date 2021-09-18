Sep 11, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) runs the ball against Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) and the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0) play at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

West Virginia and Virginia Tech Stats

The Mountaineers score 45.0 points per game, 33.0 more than the Hokies surrender per contest (12.0).

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over four times, while the Hokies have forced four.

The Hokies, on average, are scoring 11.0 more points per game this year (26.0) than the Mountaineers are allowing (15.0).

This season the Hokies have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (1).

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege leads West Virginia with 277 passing yards (277.0 ypg) on 24-of-40 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Leddie Brown's team-high 73 rushing yards (73.0 per game) have come on 17 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added four catches for 43 yards (43.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam James' 65 receiving yards (65.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered five receptions.

Sean Ryan has hauled in three passes for 48 yards (48.0 yards per game) this year.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton's three catches have netted him 43 yards (43.0 ypg).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Braxton Burmeister leads Virginia Tech with 169 passing yards (169.0 ypg) on 12-of-19 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 42 rushing yards (42.0 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jalen Holston has carried the ball 13 times for a team-high 49 yards (49.0 per game) this year.

Raheem Blackshear's team-high 66 receiving yards (66.0 yards per game) have come on three receptions.

Tre Turner has recorded 64 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game), hauling in four passes this year.

James Mitchell's three grabs have netted him 36 yards (36.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

West Virginia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Maryland L 30-24 Away 9/11/2021 LIU Post W 66-0 Home 9/18/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 9/25/2021 Oklahoma - Away 10/2/2021 Texas Tech - Home 10/9/2021 Baylor - Away

Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/3/2021 North Carolina W 17-10 Home 9/11/2021 Middle Tennessee W 35-14 Home 9/18/2021 West Virginia - Away 9/25/2021 Richmond - Home 10/9/2021 Notre Dame - Home 10/16/2021 Pittsburgh - Home

