How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) and the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0) play at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
West Virginia and Virginia Tech Stats
- The Mountaineers score 45.0 points per game, 33.0 more than the Hokies surrender per contest (12.0).
- This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over four times, while the Hokies have forced four.
- The Hokies, on average, are scoring 11.0 more points per game this year (26.0) than the Mountaineers are allowing (15.0).
- This season the Hokies have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (1).
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jarret Doege leads West Virginia with 277 passing yards (277.0 ypg) on 24-of-40 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.
- Leddie Brown's team-high 73 rushing yards (73.0 per game) have come on 17 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added four catches for 43 yards (43.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Sam James' 65 receiving yards (65.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered five receptions.
- Sean Ryan has hauled in three passes for 48 yards (48.0 yards per game) this year.
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton's three catches have netted him 43 yards (43.0 ypg).
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Braxton Burmeister leads Virginia Tech with 169 passing yards (169.0 ypg) on 12-of-19 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 42 rushing yards (42.0 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Jalen Holston has carried the ball 13 times for a team-high 49 yards (49.0 per game) this year.
- Raheem Blackshear's team-high 66 receiving yards (66.0 yards per game) have come on three receptions.
- Tre Turner has recorded 64 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game), hauling in four passes this year.
- James Mitchell's three grabs have netted him 36 yards (36.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
West Virginia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Maryland
L 30-24
Away
9/11/2021
LIU Post
W 66-0
Home
9/18/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
9/25/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
10/2/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
10/9/2021
Baylor
-
Away
Virginia Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/3/2021
North Carolina
W 17-10
Home
9/11/2021
Middle Tennessee
W 35-14
Home
9/18/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
9/25/2021
Richmond
-
Home
10/9/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
10/16/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)