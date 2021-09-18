September 18, 2021
How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) runs the ball against Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) and the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0) play at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

West Virginia and Virginia Tech Stats

  • The Mountaineers score 45.0 points per game, 33.0 more than the Hokies surrender per contest (12.0).
  • This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over four times, while the Hokies have forced four.
  • The Hokies, on average, are scoring 11.0 more points per game this year (26.0) than the Mountaineers are allowing (15.0).
  • This season the Hokies have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (1).

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jarret Doege leads West Virginia with 277 passing yards (277.0 ypg) on 24-of-40 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.
  • Leddie Brown's team-high 73 rushing yards (73.0 per game) have come on 17 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added four catches for 43 yards (43.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Sam James' 65 receiving yards (65.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered five receptions.
  • Sean Ryan has hauled in three passes for 48 yards (48.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Bryce Ford-Wheaton's three catches have netted him 43 yards (43.0 ypg).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Braxton Burmeister leads Virginia Tech with 169 passing yards (169.0 ypg) on 12-of-19 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 42 rushing yards (42.0 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Jalen Holston has carried the ball 13 times for a team-high 49 yards (49.0 per game) this year.
  • Raheem Blackshear's team-high 66 receiving yards (66.0 yards per game) have come on three receptions.
  • Tre Turner has recorded 64 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game), hauling in four passes this year.
  • James Mitchell's three grabs have netted him 36 yards (36.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

West Virginia Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Maryland

L 30-24

Away

9/11/2021

LIU Post

W 66-0

Home

9/18/2021

Virginia Tech

-

Home

9/25/2021

Oklahoma

-

Away

10/2/2021

Texas Tech

-

Home

10/9/2021

Baylor

-

Away

Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/3/2021

North Carolina

W 17-10

Home

9/11/2021

Middle Tennessee

W 35-14

Home

9/18/2021

West Virginia

-

Away

9/25/2021

Richmond

-

Home

10/9/2021

Notre Dame

-

Home

10/16/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

