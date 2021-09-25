September 25, 2021
How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Richmond Spiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia Tech retakes the field after falling out of the AP Top 25, hopinh to rebound at home against Richmond.
After two promising wins to start the season - including an upset of North Carolina and potential No. 1 overall pick Sam Howell - the Hokies looked like a team with promise. Yet all it took was one loss to unranked West Virginia to drop them from No. 15 in the country to out of the Top 25 altogether.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Richmond:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

You can stream the Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Richmond Spiders game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Saturday, the Hokies will look to rebound from their 27-21 loss to the Mountaineers when they host FCS opponent Richmond. The game reignites a rivalry that was played 51 times between 1897 and 1986. 

Virginia Tech's inability to stop the run cost them last week. They allowed 180 yards on the ground, with West Virginia's offense picking up 6.2 yards per play. That's good news for a Richmond team that has averaged 170 rushing yards per game during their 2-1 start to the season.

On offense, the Hokies will have to do a better job of protecting junior quarterback Braxton Burmeister. Burmeister was sacked six times last week - the second time he's been sacked six times in a game this season.

Kickoff from Lane Stadium will be noon on Saturday. Catch the game on the ACC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

