Wake Forest vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

September 30, 2021
How to Watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Louisville Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14) celebrates with Demon Deacons offensive lineman Michael Jurgens (55) after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 0-0 ACC) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Truist Field in an ACC showdown. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Betting Information for Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Wake Forest vs Louisville Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wake Forest

-6.5

61.5

Wake Forest and Louisville Stats

  • The Demon Deacons put up 12.8 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinals give up (26.0).
  • The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Cardinals have forced (5).
  • The Cardinals have averaged 17.5 more points scored this year (31.8) than the Demon Deacons have allowed (14.3).
  • This year the Cardinals have four turnovers, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (11).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Sam Hartman leads Wake Forest with 955 passing yards (238.8 ypg) on 73-of-111 passing with nine touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 82 rushing yards (20.5 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Christian Beal-Smith has carried the ball 55 times for a team-high 276 yards (69.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Justice Ellison has piled up 35 carries for 175 yards (43.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • A.T. Perry's team-leading 292 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Jaquarii Roberson has put together a 245-yard season so far (61.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.
  • Taylor Morin has hauled in 12 grabs for 124 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Micale Cunningham leads Louisville with 997 passing yards (249.3 ypg) on 85-of-137 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 263 rushing yards (65.8 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.
  • This season Jalen Mitchell has rushed for 242 yards (60.5 per game) on 60 carries with one touchdown, while also catching six passes for 70 yards (17.5 per game).
  • Marshon Ford's 208 receiving yards (52.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 19 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has racked up 173 receiving yards (43.3 yards per game), hauling in seven passes this year.
  • Jordan Watkins' 14 receptions this season have resulted in 153 yards (38.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Louisville at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

