Oct 2, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Derek Dorsey (91) and defensive back Isiah Downing (top) combine to sack Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) during the second quarter at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents meet when the No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0, 0-0 ACC) and the Syracuse Orange (3-2, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Carrier Dome. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Carrier Dome

Carrier Dome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wake Forest and Syracuse Stats

This year, the Demon Deacons put up 17.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Orange allow (20.8).

The Demon Deacons have five giveaways this season, while the Orange have five takeaways .

The Orange, on average, score 12.2 more points (30.4) than the Demon Deacons allow (18.2).

This season the Orange have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (13).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman has 1,279 passing yards (255.8 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 63.6% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 117 rushing yards (23.4 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Christian Beal-Smith, has carried the ball 65 times for 312 yards (62.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has collected 242 yards (48.4 per game) on 50 carries with three touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson's 380 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 22 receptions and two touchdowns.

A.T. Perry has hauled in 20 passes for 317 yards (63.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Taylor Morin's 18 catches have netted him 246 yards (49.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Garrett Shrader leads Syracuse with 467 passing yards (93.4 ypg) on 35-of-60 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 234 rushing yards (46.8 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Sean Tucker, has carried the ball 107 times for 638 yards (127.6 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 175 receiving yards (35.0 per game) on nine catches with one receiving touchdown.

Taj Harris has grabbed 16 passes for 171 yards (34.2 yards per game) this year.

Damien Alford's four catches are good enough for 121 yards (24.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wake Forest Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Florida State W 35-14 Home 9/24/2021 Virginia W 37-17 Away 10/2/2021 Louisville W 37-34 Home 10/9/2021 Syracuse - Away 10/23/2021 Army - Away 10/30/2021 Duke - Home 11/6/2021 North Carolina - Away

Syracuse Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Albany (NY) W 62-24 Home 9/24/2021 Liberty W 24-21 Home 10/2/2021 Florida State L 33-30 Away 10/9/2021 Wake Forest - Home 10/15/2021 Clemson - Home 10/23/2021 Virginia Tech - Away 10/30/2021 Boston College - Home

Regional restrictions apply.