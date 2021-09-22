Wake Forest vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) dives into the endzone over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Brendan Gant (5) as Seminoles linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. (32) and Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14)n look on during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the Virginia Cavaliers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0 ACC) play on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Scott Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Friday, September 24, 2021

Friday, September 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Virginia and Wake Forest Stats

The Cavaliers average 41.3 points per game, 28.0 more than the Demon Deacons allow per outing (13.3).

This year, the Cavaliers have four turnovers, five fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (9).

The Demon Deacons have scored 39.3 points per game this season, 15.0 more than the Cavaliers have given up.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Virginia Players to Watch

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 1,298 yards (432.7 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 71.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Wayne Taulapapa's team-high 81 rushing yards (27.0 per game) have come on 17 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Keytaon Thompson has 197 receiving yards (65.7 per game) on 14 catches, while also racking up 78 rushing yards (26.0 per game) on 11 carries with one touchdown.

Dontayvion Wicks' 346 receiving yards (115.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has recorded 216 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman has 685 passing yards (228.3 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 68.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 66 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Christian Beal-Smith, has carried the ball 39 times for 229 yards (76.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Christian Turner has taken 32 carries for 120 yards (40.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

A.T. Perry's team-leading 255 receiving yards (85.0 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson has put together a 154-yard season so far (51.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.

Donald Stewart's six grabs have netted him 79 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Virginia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 William & Mary W 43-0 Home 9/11/2021 Illinois W 42-14 Home 9/18/2021 North Carolina L 59-39 Away 9/24/2021 Wake Forest - Home 9/30/2021 Miami (FL) - Away 10/9/2021 Louisville - Away 10/16/2021 Duke - Home

Wake Forest Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/3/2021 Old Dominion W 42-10 Home 9/11/2021 Norfolk State W 41-16 Home 9/18/2021 Florida State W 35-14 Home 9/24/2021 Virginia - Away 10/2/2021 Louisville - Home 10/9/2021 Syracuse - Away 10/23/2021 Army - Away

Regional restrictions apply.