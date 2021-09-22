Wake Forest vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 18, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) dives into the endzone over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Brendan Gant (5) as Seminoles linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. (32) and Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14)n look on during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) dives into the endzone over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Brendan Gant (5) as Seminoles linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. (32) and Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14)n look on during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes meet when the Virginia Cavaliers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0 ACC) play on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Scott Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest

Virginia and Wake Forest Stats

  • The Cavaliers average 41.3 points per game, 28.0 more than the Demon Deacons allow per outing (13.3).
  • This year, the Cavaliers have four turnovers, five fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (9).
  • The Demon Deacons have scored 39.3 points per game this season, 15.0 more than the Cavaliers have given up.
  • The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 1,298 yards (432.7 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 71.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Wayne Taulapapa's team-high 81 rushing yards (27.0 per game) have come on 17 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Keytaon Thompson has 197 receiving yards (65.7 per game) on 14 catches, while also racking up 78 rushing yards (26.0 per game) on 11 carries with one touchdown.
  • Dontayvion Wicks' 346 receiving yards (115.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Billy Kemp IV has recorded 216 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Sam Hartman has 685 passing yards (228.3 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 68.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 66 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The team's top rusher, Christian Beal-Smith, has carried the ball 39 times for 229 yards (76.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Christian Turner has taken 32 carries for 120 yards (40.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • A.T. Perry's team-leading 255 receiving yards (85.0 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Jaquarii Roberson has put together a 154-yard season so far (51.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.
  • Donald Stewart's six grabs have netted him 79 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Virginia Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

William & Mary

W 43-0

Home

9/11/2021

Illinois

W 42-14

Home

9/18/2021

North Carolina

L 59-39

Away

9/24/2021

Wake Forest

-

Home

9/30/2021

Miami (FL)

-

Away

10/9/2021

Louisville

-

Away

10/16/2021

Duke

-

Home

Wake Forest Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/3/2021

Old Dominion

W 42-10

Home

9/11/2021

Norfolk State

W 41-16

Home

9/18/2021

Florida State

W 35-14

Home

9/24/2021

Virginia

-

Away

10/2/2021

Louisville

-

Home

10/9/2021

Syracuse

-

Away

10/23/2021

Army

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

Wake Forest at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

yandy-diaz
SI Guide

After Game-Plan-Stealing Controversy, Jays and Rays Conclude Series

Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is stopped after a short gain against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball against the Albany Great Danes during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Liberty vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
NCAA Football

Brown vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) dives into the endzone over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Brendan Gant (5) as Seminoles linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. (32) and Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14)n look on during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Wake Forest vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers running back Calvin Camp (5) celebrates his score against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

USATSI_16783611
Ligue 1

How to Watch FC Metz vs. Paris Saint-Germain

USATSI_13114426
Serie A

How to Watch AC Milan vs Venezia

USATSI_16800459
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy