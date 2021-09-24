September 24, 2021
How to Watch Wake Forest at Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Demon Deacons try to move to 4-0 on the season Friday night when they face conference foe Virginia.
Author:

Friday night, Wake Forest (3-0, 1-0) will put its spotless record to the test in a road meeting with Virginia (2-1, 0-1), a team coming off of its first loss of the 2021 season.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Virginia:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Wake Forest at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Demon Deacons are just 43-45 all-time under head coach Dave Clawson, but the team has finished over .500 in four of the last five seasons, with last year's COVID-19 year being the lone exception. Wake Forest appears to be a program on an upswing, especially with this year's 3-0 start that featured a 35-14 win over Florida State last week.

The Wake Forest defense forced six turnovers in that win, helping move the team to second in FBS in turnovers gained. The team also ranks 14th in scoring defense and seventh in turnover margin. Offensively, quarterback Sam Hartman is on track to post the second-best completion percentage in program history.

Virginia opened the season with big wins over William & Mary and Illinois, but dropped its first road game last week, falling 59-39 to North Carolina.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 554 yards in the loss to North Carolina, the third-most passing yards in a game in ACC history. The Cavaliers' offense is averaging the second-most passing yards per game this season out of all the teams in the FBS.

Virginia leads the all-time series between these teams 34-16, but Wake Forest has won the past four meetings, including a 40-23 victory last season.

This is one of those classic meetings where an unstoppable offense faces an unmovable defense. 

Which side will come out in front?

