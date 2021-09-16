Washington vs. Arkansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (0-2) welcome in the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Arkansas State

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Game Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Betting Information for Washington vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Washington -16.5 57.5

Washington and Arkansas State Stats

The Huskies average 8.5 points per game, 29.5 fewer than the Red Wolves give up per matchup (38).

The Huskies have four giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have four takeaways .

The Red Wolves have put an average of 45 points per game on the board this season, 23 more than the 22 the Huskies have surrendered.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Huskies have forced (0).

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris leads Washington with 226 passing yards (226 ypg) on 27-of-46 passing with zero touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Richard Newton's team-high 62 rushing yards (62 per game) have come on 17 carries this year. He's also tacked on four catches for 23 yards (23 per game).

This season Giles Jackson has racked up 19 yards (19 per game) on two attempts.

Cade Otton's team-high 82 receiving yards (82 yards per game) have come on eight receptions.

Taj Davis has put up a 59-yard season so far (59 receiving yards per game), hauling in six passes.

Cameron Davis has hauled in three grabs for 29 yards (29 ypg) this season.

Arkansas State Players to Watch

James Blackman has thrown for 169 yards (169 ypg) to lead Arkansas State, completing 61.5% of his passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 22 rushing yards (22 ypg) on seven carries.

Alan Lamar has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 67 yards (67 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Marcel Murray has piled up 63 yards (63 per game) on seven carries.

Corey Rucker's team-leading 138 receiving yards (138 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with three touchdowns.

Te'vailance Hunt has totaled 96 receiving yards (96 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in six passes this year.

Jeff Foreman's five receptions have netted him 55 yards (55 ypg).

