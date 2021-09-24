Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Washington Huskies vs. California Golden Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) runs the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will play a familiar opponent as they host the California Golden Bears (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, in a Pac-12 showdown. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Cal

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Cal

Washington vs Cal Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Washington

-7.5

46.5

Washington and Cal Stats

  • The Huskies rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23) than the Golden Bears allow (28.7).
  • The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (7 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (3) this season.
  • The Golden Bears, on average, score 14.6 more points (30.3) than the Huskies allow (15.7).
  • The Golden Bears have two giveaways this season, while the Huskies have three takeaways .

Washington Players to Watch

  • Dylan Morris leads Washington with 886 passing yards (295.3 ypg) on 70-of-122 passing with four touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Richard Newton, has carried the ball 39 times for 138 yards (46 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Cameron Davis has taken 20 carries for 57 yards (19 per game).
  • Taj Davis' team-leading 231 receiving yards (77 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions.
  • Terrell Bynum has put together a 179-yard season so far (59.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.
  • Jalen McMillan has hauled in 10 catches for 175 yards (58.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Chase Garbers has thrown for 774 yards (258 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 106 yards (35.3 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Damien Moore has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 237 yards (79 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • Trevon Clark's team-high 227 receiving yards (75.7 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Jeremiah Hunter has put up a 161-yard season so far (53.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in nine passes.
  • Jake Tonges' six receptions have yielded 119 yards (39.7 ypg).

How To Watch

September
25
2021

California at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
2021-09-26T01:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) runs the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
