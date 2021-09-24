Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) runs the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will play a familiar opponent as they host the California Golden Bears (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, in a Pac-12 showdown. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Washington -7.5 46.5

Washington and Cal Stats

The Huskies rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23) than the Golden Bears allow (28.7).

The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (7 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (3) this season.

The Golden Bears, on average, score 14.6 more points (30.3) than the Huskies allow (15.7).

The Golden Bears have two giveaways this season, while the Huskies have three takeaways .

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris leads Washington with 886 passing yards (295.3 ypg) on 70-of-122 passing with four touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Richard Newton, has carried the ball 39 times for 138 yards (46 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Cameron Davis has taken 20 carries for 57 yards (19 per game).

Taj Davis' team-leading 231 receiving yards (77 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions.

Terrell Bynum has put together a 179-yard season so far (59.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.

Jalen McMillan has hauled in 10 catches for 175 yards (58.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Cal Players to Watch

Chase Garbers has thrown for 774 yards (258 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 106 yards (35.3 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Damien Moore has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 237 yards (79 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Trevon Clark's team-high 227 receiving yards (75.7 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has put up a 161-yard season so far (53.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in nine passes.

Jake Tonges' six receptions have yielded 119 yards (39.7 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.