How to Watch the Washington Huskies Online

The start of Jimmy Lake's head coaching career at Washington was not what he was expecting. After the Pac-12 canceled football due to COVID, they finally came back with a six-game schedule. Washington, though, would only play four games after games were canceled due to COVID cases and concerns.

The four games were enough for the Huskies to win the Pac-12 North but they were unable to play in the conference championship game due again to COVID. While it was an abbreviated schedule, the Huskies can still lay claim to the division championship and hope this year they can repeat and make some noise nationally.

After a warmup game against Montana, they will get their early-season test in a big way as they head to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan was supposed to come to Washington last year, but with the changing of schedules, it never happened. Michigan was down last year, but beating the Wolverines on the road would still be a big resume-building win for the Huskies.

Washington catches a break in the conference schedule as they get Pac-12 favorites Oregon at home along with Arizona State and UCLA. Those three games look like the toughest conference matchups for the Huskies but a trip to Stanford could be tricky also.

Washington returns their starting quarterback Dylan Morris who threw for just under 900 yards in those four games last year. His experience, while limited, last year should benefit the Huskies heading into this year. There is some excitement in Washington, but with so little tape on what Lake is trying to do as head coach it will be interesting to see just how good the Huskies are this year.

