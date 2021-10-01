Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick (5) runs for a first down in the second half of the game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Washington Huskies (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Reser Stadium, in a clash of Pac-12 foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Reser Stadium

Oregon State and Washington Stats

The Beavers score 38.3 points per game, 20.5 more than the Huskies surrender per contest (17.8).

The Beavers have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have six takeaways .

The Huskies have put an average of 25.0 points per game on the board this year, 4.0 more than the 21.0 the Beavers have surrendered.

The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (9).

Oregon State Players to Watch

Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 847 passing yards (211.8 ypg) on 60-of-83 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 129 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 18 carries.

B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 61 times for a team-high 422 yards (105.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

Trevon Bradford's 171 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 12 receptions.

Tyjon Lindsey has recorded 162 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes this year.

Anthony Gould's eight grabs have yielded 127 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris leads Washington with 1,120 passing yards (280.0 ypg) on 89-of-154 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Richard Newton's team-high 138 rushing yards (34.5 per game) have come on 39 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Sean McGrew has collected 84 yards (21.0 per game) on 22 attempts with four touchdowns.

Taj Davis' 257 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with one touchdown.

Jalen McMillan has grabbed 13 passes for 203 yards (50.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Terrell Bynum's 11 grabs have netted him 195 yards (48.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Oregon State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Hawaii W 45-27 Home 9/18/2021 Idaho W 42-0 Home 9/25/2021 USC W 45-27 Away 10/2/2021 Washington - Home 10/9/2021 Washington State - Away 10/23/2021 Utah - Home 10/30/2021 Cal - Away

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Michigan L 31-10 Away 9/18/2021 Arkansas State W 52-3 Home 9/25/2021 Cal W 31-24 Home 10/2/2021 Oregon State - Away 10/16/2021 UCLA - Home 10/22/2021 Arizona - Away 10/30/2021 Stanford - Away

