The Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Washington Huskies (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Reser Stadium, in a clash of Pac-12 foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Reser Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Oregon State and Washington Stats
- The Beavers score 38.3 points per game, 20.5 more than the Huskies surrender per contest (17.8).
- The Beavers have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have six takeaways .
- The Huskies have put an average of 25.0 points per game on the board this year, 4.0 more than the 21.0 the Beavers have surrendered.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (9).
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 847 passing yards (211.8 ypg) on 60-of-83 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 129 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 18 carries.
- B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 61 times for a team-high 422 yards (105.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- Trevon Bradford's 171 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 12 receptions.
- Tyjon Lindsey has recorded 162 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes this year.
- Anthony Gould's eight grabs have yielded 127 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Washington Players to Watch
- Dylan Morris leads Washington with 1,120 passing yards (280.0 ypg) on 89-of-154 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- Richard Newton's team-high 138 rushing yards (34.5 per game) have come on 39 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Sean McGrew has collected 84 yards (21.0 per game) on 22 attempts with four touchdowns.
- Taj Davis' 257 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with one touchdown.
- Jalen McMillan has grabbed 13 passes for 203 yards (50.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Terrell Bynum's 11 grabs have netted him 195 yards (48.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Oregon State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Hawaii
W 45-27
Home
9/18/2021
Idaho
W 42-0
Home
9/25/2021
USC
W 45-27
Away
10/2/2021
Washington
-
Home
10/9/2021
Washington State
-
Away
10/23/2021
Utah
-
Home
10/30/2021
Cal
-
Away
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Michigan
L 31-10
Away
9/18/2021
Arkansas State
W 52-3
Home
9/25/2021
Cal
W 31-24
Home
10/2/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
10/16/2021
UCLA
-
Home
10/22/2021
Arizona
-
Away
10/30/2021
Stanford
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
2
2021
Washington at Oregon State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)