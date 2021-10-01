October 2, 2021
How to Watch Washington Huskies vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick (5) runs for a first down in the second half of the game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick (5) runs for a first down in the second half of the game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Washington Huskies (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Reser Stadium, in a clash of Pac-12 foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Washington

Oregon State and Washington Stats

  • The Beavers score 38.3 points per game, 20.5 more than the Huskies surrender per contest (17.8).
  • The Beavers have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have six takeaways .
  • The Huskies have put an average of 25.0 points per game on the board this year, 4.0 more than the 21.0 the Beavers have surrendered.
  • The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (9).

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Chance Nolan leads Oregon State with 847 passing yards (211.8 ypg) on 60-of-83 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 129 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 18 carries.
  • B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 61 times for a team-high 422 yards (105.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
  • Trevon Bradford's 171 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 12 receptions.
  • Tyjon Lindsey has recorded 162 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes this year.
  • Anthony Gould's eight grabs have yielded 127 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Dylan Morris leads Washington with 1,120 passing yards (280.0 ypg) on 89-of-154 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
  • Richard Newton's team-high 138 rushing yards (34.5 per game) have come on 39 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Sean McGrew has collected 84 yards (21.0 per game) on 22 attempts with four touchdowns.
  • Taj Davis' 257 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Jalen McMillan has grabbed 13 passes for 203 yards (50.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Terrell Bynum's 11 grabs have netted him 195 yards (48.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Oregon State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Hawaii

W 45-27

Home

9/18/2021

Idaho

W 42-0

Home

9/25/2021

USC

W 45-27

Away

10/2/2021

Washington

-

Home

10/9/2021

Washington State

-

Away

10/23/2021

Utah

-

Home

10/30/2021

Cal

-

Away

Washington Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Michigan

L 31-10

Away

9/18/2021

Arkansas State

W 52-3

Home

9/25/2021

Cal

W 31-24

Home

10/2/2021

Oregon State

-

Away

10/16/2021

UCLA

-

Home

10/22/2021

Arizona

-

Away

10/30/2021

Stanford

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Washington at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

