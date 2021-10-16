Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Joe Moore (58) linebacker Darien Butler (20) and linebacker Merlin Robertson (8) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will do battle with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they welcome in the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Washington vs. UCLA

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1.5 55

Washington and UCLA Stats

The Huskies rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bruins allow (26.5).

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (9).

The Bruins, on average, are scoring 15.6 more points per game this season (35.2) than the Huskies are allowing (19.6).

The Bruins have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (8).

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris has 1,262 passing yards (252.4 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.9% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Sean McGrew has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 188 yards (37.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kamari Pleasant has collected 149 yards (29.8 per game) on 24 attempts.

Taj Davis' 262 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 20 receptions and one touchdown.

Terrell Bynum has recorded 256 receiving yards (51.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes this year.

Jalen McMillan's 15 catches are good enough for 221 yards (44.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 1,236 passing yards (206.0 ypg) on 80-of-139 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 242 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Zach Charbonnet's team-high 566 rushing yards (94.3 per game) have come on 88 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 111 yards (18.5 per game).

This season Brittain Brown has collected 442 yards (73.7 per game) on 70 attempts with four touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' 369 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with six touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has put together a 349-yard season so far (58.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes.

Kam Brown's six grabs have netted him 127 yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

