How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon State

Washington and Oregon State both look to stay perfect in Pac-12 play when they meet up Saturday night.

Washington didn't start the 2021 season on a high note, but the Huskies have shaken off the memories of their early losses.

How to Watch: Washington at Oregon State

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

The Huskies have bounced back by blowing out Arkansas State 52-3 and then slipping by Cal 31-24 in overtime in their Pac-12 opener. It wasn't a pretty win, as they blew a 24-10 second-half lead, but they got the job done in extra time to pick up their first conference win.

Oregon State didn't get off to a hot start either. It dropped its season opener at Purdue, but since then the team has played really well. The Beavers have scored 45, 42 and 45 points in their three wins, including an upset of USC.

The Beavers scored the first three touchdowns of the second half against the Trojans to take a close game and put it out of reach.

Washington's offense will have to play well in this game if it wants to beat Oregon State. It has been a tough season on that side of the ball, but the team needs to find its footing because the Beavers have shown they can score a lot of points.

