How to Watch Washington at Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines started off the year with a bang against Western Michigan, easily winning 47-14. It was a game they were supposed to win, but they did so convincingly. The only bad news coming out of the game was the loss of top receiver Ronnie Bell who torn his ACL. It was a somber moment in an otherwise great start to the season.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WTEN - Albany)

The Wolverines looked sharp on offense. They gained 335 yards on the ground, and Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy combined to go 13-17 with three touchdown passes. The defense, after giving up an early touchdown, made enough adjustments to shut down the overmatched Bronco offense.

The Huskies came into the year thinking they were one of the favorites for the Pac-12 title, but without a few of their starting receivers, they laid an egg and lost to FCS Montana 13-7.

It was not the start Washington was looking for after being ranked in the Top 20 to start the year. The Huskies now must take the trip out east looking to beat a Michigan team that has played extremely well at night at Michigan Stadium. The Big House will be electric, and it's not going to be easy for the visitors to steal a win.

This will be the Huskies' first visit to Michigan since 2002 when the Wolverines kicked a last-second field goal to win the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.