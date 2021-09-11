How to Watch Washington at Michigan

September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Washington Huskies at Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington looks to bounce back from its Week 1 loss with a win over Michigan.
Author:

The Michigan Wolverines started off the year with a bang against Western Michigan, easily winning 47-14. It was a game they were supposed to win, but they did so convincingly. The only bad news coming out of the game was the loss of top receiver Ronnie Bell who torn his ACL. It was a somber moment in an otherwise great start to the season.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WTEN - Albany)

Live stream the Washington at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines looked sharp on offense. They gained 335 yards on the ground, and Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy combined to go 13-17 with three touchdown passes. The defense, after giving up an early touchdown, made enough adjustments to shut down the overmatched Bronco offense.

The Huskies came into the year thinking they were one of the favorites for the Pac-12 title, but without a few of their starting receivers, they laid an egg and lost to FCS Montana 13-7. 

It was not the start Washington was looking for after being ranked in the Top 20 to start the year. The Huskies now must take the trip out east looking to beat a Michigan team that has played extremely well at night at Michigan Stadium. The Big House will be electric, and it's not going to be easy for the visitors to steal a win.

This will be the Huskies' first visit to Michigan since 2002 when the Wolverines kicked a last-second field goal to win the game. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Washington Huskies at Michigan Wolverines

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WTEN - Albany)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Montana State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Drake at Montana State

Florida State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Jacksonville State at Florida State

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton (5) rushes against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Washington at Michigan

Denny Hamlin
NASCAR

How to Watch Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders

Indiana Hoosiers Michael Penix Jr
NCAAFB

How to Watch Idaho at Indiana

Kentucky Wildcats
NCAAFB

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Missouri

New Mexico State
NCAAFB

How to Watch New Mexico State at New Mexico

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) defends during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

Texas Longhorns
NCAAFB

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy