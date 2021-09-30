Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers (7) scores a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the Washington State Cougars (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cal vs. Washington State

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: California Memorial Stadium

California Memorial Stadium

Cal and Washington State Stats

The Golden Bears put up 28.8 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per contest the Cougars give up.

This year, the Golden Bears have five turnovers, five fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (10).

The Golden Bears have allowed their opponents to score 29.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the 23.5 the Cougars are scoring per contest.

The Cougars have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (4).

Cal Players to Watch

Chase Garbers leads Cal with 1,093 passing yards (273.3 ypg) on 93-of-140 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 177 rushing yards (44.3 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Damien Moore, has carried the ball 59 times for 304 yards (76.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Trevon Clark's team-high 267 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has hauled in 15 passes for 238 yards (59.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kekoa Crawford's 11 grabs have netted him 189 yards (47.3 ypg).

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura has 575 passing yards (143.8 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 66 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Max Borghi's team-high 259 rushing yards (64.8 per game) have come on 43 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Deon McIntosh has piled up 30 carries for 145 yards (36.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s team-leading 281 receiving yards (70.3 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with one touchdown.

Travell Harris has reeled in 24 passes for 201 yards (50.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

De'Zhaun Stribling's 15 catches have netted him 181 yards (45.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cal Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 TCU L 34-32 Away 9/18/2021 Sacramento State W 42-30 Home 9/25/2021 Washington L 31-24 Away 10/2/2021 Washington State - Home 10/15/2021 Oregon - Away 10/23/2021 Colorado - Home 10/30/2021 Oregon State - Home

Washington State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Portland State W 44-24 Home 9/18/2021 USC L 45-14 Home 9/25/2021 Utah L 24-13 Away 10/2/2021 Cal - Away 10/9/2021 Oregon State - Home 10/16/2021 Stanford - Home 10/23/2021 BYU - Home

