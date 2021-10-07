    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back B.J. Baylor (4) is tackled by Washington Huskies linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (48) during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Washington State Cougars (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12), Pac-12 rivals, will clash at Martin Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Stadium: Martin Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Oregon State vs. Washington State

    Oregon State

    -3.5

    59

    Oregon State and Washington State Stats

    • This year, the Beavers put up 11.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Cougars surrender (25.0).
    • The Beavers have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 11 takeaways .
    • The Beavers defense has allowed 21.6 points per game this year, about the same as the 23.0 the Cougars have scored.
    • The Cougars have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Beavers.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Chance Nolan has 895 passing yards (179.0 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 68.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 159 rushing yards (31.8 ypg) on 27 carries.
    • B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 533 yards (106.6 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deshaun Fenwick has racked up 35 carries for 191 yards (38.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Trevon Bradford's 180 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions.
    • Tyjon Lindsey has totaled 162 receiving yards (32.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes this year.
    • Anthony Gould's nine receptions are good enough for 149 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 794 passing yards (158.8 ypg) on 68-of-111 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 75 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • Max Borghi has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 299 yards (59.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deon McIntosh has rushed for 204 yards (40.8 per game) on 42 carries with one touchdown.
    • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 334 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Travell Harris has caught 31 passes for 247 yards (49.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • De'Zhaun Stribling's 19 catches are good enough for 217 yards (43.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    Oregon State at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    4:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
