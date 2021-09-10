Washington State vs. Portland State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

September 10, 2021
How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Portland State Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Portland State Vikings (0-1). Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Portland State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Stadium: Martin Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington State and Portland State Stats

  • The Cougars put up 26.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Vikings give up (49.0).
  • The Cougars have one giveaway this season, while the Vikings have four takeaways .
  • The Vikings have put an average of 35.0 points per game on the board this season, 9.0 more than the 26.0 the Cougars have surrendered.
  • This season the Vikings have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Cougars' takeaways (2).

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Jayden de Laura has thrown for 155 yards (155.0 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season. He's also run for 42 yards (42.0 ypg) on seven carries.
  • Max Borghi's team-high 86 rushing yards (86.0 per game) have come on 11 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 27 yards (27.0 per game) on one catch.
  • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s team-high 91 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) have come on seven catches.
  • Donovan Ollie has racked up 28 receiving yards (28.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in two passes this year.

Portland State Players to Watch

  • Davis Alexander leads Portland State with 400 passing yards (400.0 ypg) on 23-of-47 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
  • Malik Walker has carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 58 yards (58.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Jobadiah Malary has rushed for 13 yards (13.0 per game) on four carries.
  • Beau Kelly's team-high 132 receiving yards (132.0 yards per game) have come on six catches with one touchdown.
  • Darien Chase has reeled in six passes for 105 yards (105.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Nate Bennett's five receptions have netted him 95 yards (95.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Utah State

L 26-23

Home

9/11/2021

Portland State

-

Home

9/18/2021

USC

-

Home

9/25/2021

Utah

-

Away

10/2/2021

Cal

-

Away

Portland State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/5/2021

Hawaii

L 49-35

Away

9/11/2021

Washington State

-

Away

9/18/2021

Western Oregon

-

Home

9/25/2021

Montana State

-

Home

10/2/2021

Southern Utah

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Portland State at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

