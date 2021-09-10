Washington State vs. Portland State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Portland State Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Portland State Vikings (0-1). Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Portland State
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Martin Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Washington State and Portland State Stats
- The Cougars put up 26.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Vikings give up (49.0).
- The Cougars have one giveaway this season, while the Vikings have four takeaways .
- The Vikings have put an average of 35.0 points per game on the board this season, 9.0 more than the 26.0 the Cougars have surrendered.
- This season the Vikings have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Cougars' takeaways (2).
Washington State Players to Watch
- Jayden de Laura has thrown for 155 yards (155.0 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season. He's also run for 42 yards (42.0 ypg) on seven carries.
- Max Borghi's team-high 86 rushing yards (86.0 per game) have come on 11 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 27 yards (27.0 per game) on one catch.
- Calvin Jackson Jr.'s team-high 91 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) have come on seven catches.
- Donovan Ollie has racked up 28 receiving yards (28.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in two passes this year.
Portland State Players to Watch
- Davis Alexander leads Portland State with 400 passing yards (400.0 ypg) on 23-of-47 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
- Malik Walker has carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 58 yards (58.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Jobadiah Malary has rushed for 13 yards (13.0 per game) on four carries.
- Beau Kelly's team-high 132 receiving yards (132.0 yards per game) have come on six catches with one touchdown.
- Darien Chase has reeled in six passes for 105 yards (105.0 yards per game) this year.
- Nate Bennett's five receptions have netted him 95 yards (95.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Washington State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Utah State
L 26-23
Home
9/11/2021
Portland State
-
Home
9/18/2021
USC
-
Home
9/25/2021
Utah
-
Away
10/2/2021
Cal
-
Away
Portland State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/5/2021
Hawaii
L 49-35
Away
9/11/2021
Washington State
-
Away
9/18/2021
Western Oregon
-
Home
9/25/2021
Montana State
-
Home
10/2/2021
Southern Utah
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
