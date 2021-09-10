Washington State vs. Portland State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Portland State Vikings (0-1). Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Portland State

Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Saturday, September 11, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Martin Stadium

Washington State and Portland State Stats

The Cougars put up 26.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Vikings give up (49.0).

The Cougars have one giveaway this season, while the Vikings have four takeaways .

The Vikings have put an average of 35.0 points per game on the board this season, 9.0 more than the 26.0 the Cougars have surrendered.

This season the Vikings have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Cougars' takeaways (2).

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura has thrown for 155 yards (155.0 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season. He's also run for 42 yards (42.0 ypg) on seven carries.

Max Borghi's team-high 86 rushing yards (86.0 per game) have come on 11 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 27 yards (27.0 per game) on one catch.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s team-high 91 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) have come on seven catches.

Donovan Ollie has racked up 28 receiving yards (28.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in two passes this year.

Portland State Players to Watch

Davis Alexander leads Portland State with 400 passing yards (400.0 ypg) on 23-of-47 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Malik Walker has carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 58 yards (58.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Jobadiah Malary has rushed for 13 yards (13.0 per game) on four carries.

Beau Kelly's team-high 132 receiving yards (132.0 yards per game) have come on six catches with one touchdown.

Darien Chase has reeled in six passes for 105 yards (105.0 yards per game) this year.

Nate Bennett's five receptions have netted him 95 yards (95.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Utah State L 26-23 Home 9/11/2021 Portland State - Home 9/18/2021 USC - Home 9/25/2021 Utah - Away 10/2/2021 Cal - Away

Portland State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/5/2021 Hawaii L 49-35 Away 9/11/2021 Washington State - Away 9/18/2021 Western Oregon - Home 9/25/2021 Montana State - Home 10/2/2021 Southern Utah - Away

