Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) hands the ball to Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) play a familiar opponent when they host the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium in a Pac-12 battle. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington State vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -1 53

Washington State and Stanford Stats

The Cougars score 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 per matchup the Cardinal allow.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).

The Cougars defense has allowed 24.8 points per game this year, close to the same as the 25.8 the Cardinal have scored.

The Cardinal have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 1,193 passing yards (198.8 ypg) on 100-of-157 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 71 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Max Borghi, has carried the ball 65 times for 332 yards (55.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 55 carries for 269 yards (44.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 404 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with three touchdowns.

Travell Harris has put up a 394-yard season so far (65.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.

De'Zhaun Stribling has hauled in 22 grabs for 254 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee has thrown for 1,449 yards (241.5 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 306 yards (51.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has collected 161 yards (26.8 per game) on 42 carries, while also catching 14 passes for 137 yards (22.8 per game).

Elijah Higgins' 383 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 29 receptions and four touchdowns.

John Humphreys has totaled 252 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.

Brycen Tremayne's 20 grabs have netted him 245 yards (40.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

