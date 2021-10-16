Publish date:
How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) play a familiar opponent when they host the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium in a Pac-12 battle. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Martin Stadium
Betting Information for Washington State vs. Stanford
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington State
-1
53
Washington State and Stanford Stats
- The Cougars score 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 per matchup the Cardinal allow.
- This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
- The Cougars defense has allowed 24.8 points per game this year, close to the same as the 25.8 the Cardinal have scored.
- The Cardinal have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .
Washington State Players to Watch
- Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 1,193 passing yards (198.8 ypg) on 100-of-157 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 71 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Max Borghi, has carried the ball 65 times for 332 yards (55.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 55 carries for 269 yards (44.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 404 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Travell Harris has put up a 394-yard season so far (65.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.
- De'Zhaun Stribling has hauled in 22 grabs for 254 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Tanner McKee has thrown for 1,449 yards (241.5 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 306 yards (51.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Austin Jones has collected 161 yards (26.8 per game) on 42 carries, while also catching 14 passes for 137 yards (22.8 per game).
- Elijah Higgins' 383 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 29 receptions and four touchdowns.
- John Humphreys has totaled 252 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.
- Brycen Tremayne's 20 grabs have netted him 245 yards (40.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.
