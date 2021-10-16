    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) hands the ball to Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) hands the ball to Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) play a familiar opponent when they host the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium in a Pac-12 battle. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Stanford

    Betting Information for Washington State vs. Stanford

    Washington State vs Stanford Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington State

    -1

    53

    Washington State and Stanford Stats

    • The Cougars score 24.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.0 per matchup the Cardinal allow.
    • This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
    • The Cougars defense has allowed 24.8 points per game this year, close to the same as the 25.8 the Cardinal have scored.
    • The Cardinal have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 1,193 passing yards (198.8 ypg) on 100-of-157 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 71 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Max Borghi, has carried the ball 65 times for 332 yards (55.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 55 carries for 269 yards (44.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 404 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Travell Harris has put up a 394-yard season so far (65.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.
    • De'Zhaun Stribling has hauled in 22 grabs for 254 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Tanner McKee has thrown for 1,449 yards (241.5 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 306 yards (51.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Austin Jones has collected 161 yards (26.8 per game) on 42 carries, while also catching 14 passes for 137 yards (22.8 per game).
    • Elijah Higgins' 383 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 29 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • John Humphreys has totaled 252 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.
    • Brycen Tremayne's 20 grabs have netted him 245 yards (40.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Stanford at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16556085
    MLS

    How to Watch Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_16899087
    MLS

    How to Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United

    30 seconds ago
    Iowa State Cyclones running back Deon Silas (22) celebrates a touchdown as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu25 Jpg
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State

    30 seconds ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_16925542
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington State

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_16881063
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch North Carolina State vs. Boston College

    30 seconds ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Oklahoma vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    30 seconds ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) looks to throw against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Boston College vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    30 seconds ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    TCU vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    30 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy