The Utah Utes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will clash with a fellow Pac-12 team when they welcome in the Washington State Cougars (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Utah vs. Washington State
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Utah and Washington State Stats
- The Utes rack up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.7 per contest the Cougars surrender.
- The Utes have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have seven takeaways .
- The Cougars' average points scored this season (27.0) and the Utes' average points allowed (25.3) are within 1.7 points.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Utes have forced (3).
Utah Players to Watch
- Charlie Brewer has 484 passing yards (161.3 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Micah Bernard has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 228 yards (76.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on eight catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).
- This season Tavion Thomas has rushed for 133 yards (44.3 per game) on 20 carries with two touchdowns.
- Brant Kuithe's team-leading 138 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with one touchdown.
- Solomon Enis has put up a 129-yard season so far (43.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes.
- Dalton Kincaid's eight grabs have netted him 121 yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 575 passing yards (191.7 ypg) on 43-of-70 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 66 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Max Borghi has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 217 yards (72.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game).
- This season Deon McIntosh has collected 86 yards (28.7 per game) on 17 attempts with one touchdown.
- Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 262 receiving yards (87.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions and one touchdown.
- Travell Harris has totaled 152 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.
- De'Zhaun Stribling's nine receptions have yielded 88 yards (29.3 ypg).
Utah Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/2/2021
Weber State
W 40-17
Home
9/11/2021
BYU
L 26-17
Away
9/18/2021
San Diego State
L 33-31
Away
9/25/2021
Washington State
-
Home
10/9/2021
USC
-
Away
10/16/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
Washington State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Utah State
L 26-23
Home
9/11/2021
Portland State
W 44-24
Home
9/18/2021
USC
L 45-14
Home
9/25/2021
Utah
-
Away
10/2/2021
Cal
-
Away
10/9/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
10/16/2021
Stanford
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
25
2021
Washington State at Utah
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)