Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cammon Cooper (2) drops back for a pass against the USC Trojans in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will clash with a fellow Pac-12 team when they welcome in the Washington State Cougars (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington State

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV

Utah and Washington State Stats

The Utes rack up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.7 per contest the Cougars surrender.

The Utes have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have seven takeaways .

The Cougars' average points scored this season (27.0) and the Utes' average points allowed (25.3) are within 1.7 points.

The Cougars have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Utes have forced (3).

Utah Players to Watch

Charlie Brewer has 484 passing yards (161.3 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Micah Bernard has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 228 yards (76.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on eight catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

This season Tavion Thomas has rushed for 133 yards (44.3 per game) on 20 carries with two touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's team-leading 138 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Solomon Enis has put up a 129-yard season so far (43.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes.

Dalton Kincaid's eight grabs have netted him 121 yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 575 passing yards (191.7 ypg) on 43-of-70 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 66 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Max Borghi has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 217 yards (72.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

This season Deon McIntosh has collected 86 yards (28.7 per game) on 17 attempts with one touchdown.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 262 receiving yards (87.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions and one touchdown.

Travell Harris has totaled 152 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.

De'Zhaun Stribling's nine receptions have yielded 88 yards (29.3 ypg).

Utah Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 Weber State W 40-17 Home 9/11/2021 BYU L 26-17 Away 9/18/2021 San Diego State L 33-31 Away 9/25/2021 Washington State - Home 10/9/2021 USC - Away 10/16/2021 Arizona State - Home 10/23/2021 Oregon State - Away

Washington State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Utah State L 26-23 Home 9/11/2021 Portland State W 44-24 Home 9/18/2021 USC L 45-14 Home 9/25/2021 Utah - Away 10/2/2021 Cal - Away 10/9/2021 Oregon State - Home 10/16/2021 Stanford - Home

