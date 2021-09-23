September 23, 2021
How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cammon Cooper (2) drops back for a pass against the USC Trojans in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cammon Cooper (2) drops back for a pass against the USC Trojans in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will clash with a fellow Pac-12 team when they welcome in the Washington State Cougars (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah and Washington State Stats

  • The Utes rack up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.7 per contest the Cougars surrender.
  • The Utes have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have seven takeaways .
  • The Cougars' average points scored this season (27.0) and the Utes' average points allowed (25.3) are within 1.7 points.
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Utes have forced (3).

Utah Players to Watch

  • Charlie Brewer has 484 passing yards (161.3 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • Micah Bernard has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 228 yards (76.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on eight catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).
  • This season Tavion Thomas has rushed for 133 yards (44.3 per game) on 20 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Brant Kuithe's team-leading 138 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Solomon Enis has put up a 129-yard season so far (43.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes.
  • Dalton Kincaid's eight grabs have netted him 121 yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Jayden de Laura leads Washington State with 575 passing yards (191.7 ypg) on 43-of-70 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 66 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Max Borghi has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 217 yards (72.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game).
  • This season Deon McIntosh has collected 86 yards (28.7 per game) on 17 attempts with one touchdown.
  • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 262 receiving yards (87.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Travell Harris has totaled 152 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.
  • De'Zhaun Stribling's nine receptions have yielded 88 yards (29.3 ypg).

Utah Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

Weber State

W 40-17

Home

9/11/2021

BYU

L 26-17

Away

9/18/2021

San Diego State

L 33-31

Away

9/25/2021

Washington State

-

Home

10/9/2021

USC

-

Away

10/16/2021

Arizona State

-

Home

10/23/2021

Oregon State

-

Away

Washington State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Utah State

L 26-23

Home

9/11/2021

Portland State

W 44-24

Home

9/18/2021

USC

L 45-14

Home

9/25/2021

Utah

-

Away

10/2/2021

Cal

-

Away

10/9/2021

Oregon State

-

Home

10/16/2021

Stanford

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Washington State at Utah

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

