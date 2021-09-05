September 5, 2021
How to Watch Washington State Cougars vs. Utah State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington State Cougars begin their first full season under head coach Nick Rolovich with a home game against the Utah State Aggies.
The Washington State Cougars welcome the Utah State Aggies on Saturday in what will be the season opener for both teams.

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network Washington

You can stream the Washington State Cougars vs. Utah State Aggies game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For Washington State, second-year head coach Nick Rolovich will have to choose between incumbent sophomore Jayden de Laura, and Tennessee graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano as the starting quarterback for the Cougars.

Washington State returns eight offensive starters from last year's squad, highlighted by three-time All-Pac-12 second-team tackle Abraham Lucas.

First-year Utah State head coach Blake Anderson has narrowed his choices at quarterback to redshirt junior Andrew Peasley and Arkansas State transfer Logan Bonner. But like the Cougars, the Aggies make up for an unknown under center with experience elsewhere on offense. Seven starters return, including their top three pass catchers in receivers Justin McGriff and Deven Thompkin and tight end Carson Terrell.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Utah State

