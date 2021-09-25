September 25, 2021
How to Watch Washington State at Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah tries to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts Washington State on Saturday.
Utah started the year ranked in the Top 25 and looked like one of the favorites to win the Pac-12. Things haven't gone as planned, as the Utes have lost consecutive games to BYU and San Diego State. The loss to BYU wasn't a huge surprise, but their loss to the Aztecs was an upset.

How to Watch Washington State at Utah:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington State at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The good news for the Utes is that neither one of those losses were conference defeats. They still have a shot at winning the Pac-12, but they will need to start playing better. That starts with their conference opener against Washington State on Saturday.

Washington State opened up Pac-12 play last week against USC and got blown out 45-14. It was the Cougars' second loss of the season after they blew a late lead in their season opener to Utah State. The Cougars have struggled since Mike Leach left for Mississippi State and are still looking to find their identity.

Utah needs to pick up a win in this one and get back on track after two very disappointing games. If the team can find victory against Washington State, it would at least get to 1-0 in the Pac-12 and can still keep the dream of winning the conference alive.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Washington State Cougars at Utah Utes

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_16779543
How to Watch Washington State at Utah

