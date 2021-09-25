September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Washington Huskies vs. California Golden Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington hosts Cal in the conference opener for both Pac-12 North teams.
Author:

Washington and Cal both open their conference slate on Saturday when they meet in Seattle. The two teams enter the game 1-2. Who will leave .500 with their first Pac-12 win?

How to Watch Washington vs. Cal:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area

You can stream the Washington Huskies vs. California Golden Bears game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Each side enters the game coming off of its first win of the season. The Huskies dismantled Arkansas State 52-3 last week, with quarterback Dylan Morris throwing for 367 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Cal came away a 42-30 shootout win over Sacramento State. Quarterback Chase Garbers threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns while adding 68 yards and another score on just four carries.

These two teams last met in 2019, with Cal winning in a photo finish. The Golden Bears trailed by two in the fourth quarter but went on a nine-play, 74-yard drive which concluded with what ended up being the game-winning field goal in a 20-19 defeat of then-No. 14 Washington. 

They were supposed to meet again in 2020, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

This game kicks off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Washington Huskies vs. California Golden Bears

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16781324
NCAA Football

How to Watch Washington vs. California

2 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes past Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second half at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 026
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
San Francisco Giants Kris Bryant
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Colorado

1 hour ago
USATSI_16817430
MMA

How to Watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega - Prelims

1 hour ago
Football Fans
NCAA Football

How to Watch Emporia State at Pittsburg State

1 hour ago
USATSI_16607327
Soccer

How to Watch Portland Thorns FC at Chicago Red Stars

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy