How to Watch Washington vs. California

Washington hosts Cal in the conference opener for both Pac-12 North teams.

Washington and Cal both open their conference slate on Saturday when they meet in Seattle. The two teams enter the game 1-2. Who will leave .500 with their first Pac-12 win?

How to Watch Washington vs. Cal:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area

You can stream the Washington Huskies vs. California Golden Bears game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Each side enters the game coming off of its first win of the season. The Huskies dismantled Arkansas State 52-3 last week, with quarterback Dylan Morris throwing for 367 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Cal came away a 42-30 shootout win over Sacramento State. Quarterback Chase Garbers threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns while adding 68 yards and another score on just four carries.

These two teams last met in 2019, with Cal winning in a photo finish. The Golden Bears trailed by two in the fourth quarter but went on a nine-play, 74-yard drive which concluded with what ended up being the game-winning field goal in a 20-19 defeat of then-No. 14 Washington.

They were supposed to meet again in 2020, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

This game kicks off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

