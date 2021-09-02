How to Watch Weber State at Utah

After a shortened 2020 season that saw the Utes go just 3-2, Utah looks to get off to a strong start in 2021.

Under head coach Kyle Whittingham, Utah has been a strong football program with an overall record of 134-66. But last year, the Utes struggled some in an abbreviated schedule, playing just five games and finishing 3-2.

The team will look to start 2021 on a high note with a matchup against an FCS opponent.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 2, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

On Thursday night, Utah faces Weber State. When these teams last played in 2018, Utah rolled to a 41-10 victory. The Utes are 5-0 all-time against the Wildcats.

Utah will be led this year by former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, whose best season in 2019 saw him complete 64.5% of his passes for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns. At Utah, he'll be throwing the ball to some experienced receivers like Theo Howard, Solomon Enis and Britain Covey. Each player has played at least 33 collegiate games.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats finished last season as the No. 6 team in the final FCS poll. Don't expect Weber State to just roll over because Jay Hill's team will put up a fight.

The Wildcats will look to use this game to get quarterback Bronson Barron up to speed quickly. Barron played five games in the spring for Weber State, throwing for 1,071 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 61 rushing yards and a score.

Tune in to see if Weber State can pull off the upset over a Utah team that's trying to shake off last season's subpar finish.

