Weber State vs. Montana State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Weber State Wildcats vs. Montana State Bobcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Weber State Wildcats quarterback Bronson Barron (10) scrambles against the Utah Utes in the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Weber State Wildcats quarterback Bronson Barron (10) scrambles against the Utah Utes in the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Weber State Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Sky) face a fellow Big Sky opponent when they host the Montana State Bobcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Sky) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Stewart Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Weber State vs. Montana State

    Weber State and Montana State Stats

    • This year, the Wildcats score 15.6 more points per game (26.8) than the Bobcats give up (11.2).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Bobcats have forced (1).
    • The Bobcats, on average, score 17.2 more points (38.0) than the Wildcats allow (20.8).
    • The Bobcats have turned the ball over one time, one fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (2).

    Weber State Players to Watch

    • Kylan Weisser has thrown for 545 yards (109.0 ypg) to lead Weber State, completing 61.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 87 rushing yards (17.4 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Dontae McMillan's team-high 289 rushing yards (57.8 per game) have come on 48 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Josh Davis has racked up 220 yards (44.0 per game) on 49 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Rashid Shaheed's 228 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Ty MacPherson has collected 200 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.
    • Randal Grimes has hauled in nine grabs for 131 yards (26.2 ypg) this season.

    Montana State Players to Watch

    • Matthew McKay leads Montana State with 1,344 passing yards (224.0 ypg) on 93-of-137 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 163 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 42 carries.
    • Isaiah Ifanse's team-high 661 rushing yards (110.2 per game) have come on 108 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elijah Elliott has rushed for 201 yards (33.5 per game) on 39 carries, while also hauling in 128 yards (21.3 per game) on eight catches and one touchdown.
    • Lance McCutcheon's team-leading 578 receiving yards (96.3 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Willie Patterson has caught 11 passes for 163 yards (27.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    Montana State at Weber State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16893692
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    6 minutes ago
    Football Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Montana State Bobcats at Weber State Wildcats

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16863531
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Washington at Arizona in Women's College Soccer

    6 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Diablo Valley Vikings at Laney Eagles

    6 minutes ago
    Sep 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Weber State Wildcats running back Josh Davis (20) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Montana State vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Sep 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Weber State Wildcats quarterback Bronson Barron (10) scrambles against the Utah Utes in the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Weber State vs. Montana State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16948482
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, WTA Semifinals

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16949598
    WNBA

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 3: Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13281323
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Kentucky at LSU in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy