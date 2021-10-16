Weber State vs. Montana State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/15/2021

Sep 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Weber State Wildcats quarterback Bronson Barron (10) scrambles against the Utah Utes in the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Weber State Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Sky) face a fellow Big Sky opponent when they host the Montana State Bobcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Sky) on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Stewart Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Weber State vs. Montana State

Game Day: Friday, October 15, 2021

Friday, October 15, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Stewart Stadium

Stewart Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Weber State and Montana State Stats

This year, the Wildcats score 15.6 more points per game (26.8) than the Bobcats give up (11.2).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Bobcats have forced (1).

The Bobcats, on average, score 17.2 more points (38.0) than the Wildcats allow (20.8).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over one time, one fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (2).

Weber State Players to Watch

Kylan Weisser has thrown for 545 yards (109.0 ypg) to lead Weber State, completing 61.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 87 rushing yards (17.4 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Dontae McMillan's team-high 289 rushing yards (57.8 per game) have come on 48 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Josh Davis has racked up 220 yards (44.0 per game) on 49 attempts with one touchdown.

Rashid Shaheed's 228 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Ty MacPherson has collected 200 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.

Randal Grimes has hauled in nine grabs for 131 yards (26.2 ypg) this season.

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay leads Montana State with 1,344 passing yards (224.0 ypg) on 93-of-137 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 163 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 42 carries.

Isaiah Ifanse's team-high 661 rushing yards (110.2 per game) have come on 108 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Elijah Elliott has rushed for 201 yards (33.5 per game) on 39 carries, while also hauling in 128 yards (21.3 per game) on eight catches and one touchdown.

Lance McCutcheon's team-leading 578 receiving yards (96.3 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with four touchdowns.

Willie Patterson has caught 11 passes for 163 yards (27.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Regional restrictions apply.