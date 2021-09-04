September 4, 2021
How to Watch West Virginia at Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mountaineers will hit the road to take on the Terrapins to begin the 2021 college football season for both teams in a very intriguing matchup.
Finally, the 2021 college football season has arrived and we will have live football back on the TV. There are plenty of teams around the nation that could make a run at a playoff appearance. Neither the West Virginia Mountaineers nor the Maryland Terrapins are expected to be a playoff team, but they are both bowl-caliber programs.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Maryland Stadium in College Park, MD

TV Channel: ESPN

You can stream the West Virginia at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While these two teams may not be expected to be elite contenders, they are both programs with a lot of talent. Both of them could make a surprising run.

Everything starts with a matchup against each other this week on Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers are coming off of a 2020 season that saw them finish 6-4. Maryland, on the other hand, finished the year 2-3 after being railed with issues surrounding COVID-19.

All of that being said, this is going to be an intriguing game to watch and fans will not be disappointed.

Coming into this game, the Mountaineers will be looking for a big performance from quarterback Jarret Doege. Last season, he completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 2,587 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has the potential to be a very good quarterback for West Virginia, but it's time for him to prove it as a senior.

On the other side of the game, the Terrapins have Tua Tavoailoa's brother, Taulia Tagovailoa starting at quarterback. He completed 61.5 percent of his passes last season with Maryland for 1,011 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Maryland will be expecting much more from him in 2021.

Even though neither team is ranked, this is still a game you should tune in to watch. It should be entertaining between two teams hungry to prove themselves with a big win to start the year.

