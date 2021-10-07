    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Baylor Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Baylor Bears (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) will clash with a fellow Big 12 squad when they welcome in the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at McLane Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Baylor vs. West Virginia

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: McLane Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Baylor and West Virginia Stats

    • The Bears average 19.0 more points per game (37.0) than the Mountaineers surrender (18.0).
    • This year, the Bears have turned the ball over four times, while the Mountaineers have forced four.
    • The Mountaineers, on average, score 12.6 more points (30.0) than the Bears allow (17.4).
    • The Mountaineers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Gerry Bohanon has 1,001 passing yards (200.2 ypg) to lead Baylor, completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 118 rushing yards (23.6 ypg) on 33 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Abram Smith's team-high 510 rushing yards (102.0 per game) have come on 67 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Trestan Ebner has piled up 348 yards (69.6 per game) on 58 carries, while also catching seven passes for 77 yards (15.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • R.J. Sneed's 317 receiving yards (63.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Tyquan Thornton has caught 19 passes for 276 yards (55.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Drew Estrada's eight grabs have yielded 114 yards (22.8 ypg).

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jarret Doege has thrown for 1,207 yards (241.4 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Leddie Brown has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 378 yards (75.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 119 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Garrett Greene has rushed for 175 yards (35.0 per game) on 28 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Winston Wright's 278 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions.
    • Sam James has collected 232 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.
    • Isaiah Esdale's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 223 yards (44.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Baylor Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Kansas

    W 45-7

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Iowa State

    W 31-29

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Oklahoma State

    L 24-14

    Away

    10/9/2021

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    West Virginia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 27-21

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 16-13

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Texas Tech

    L 23-20

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    West Virginia at Baylor

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chicago White Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch White Sox vs. Astros

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) chases Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) out of the pocket during first half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Southern Utah vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football
    NCAA Football

    Memphis vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7), center, celebrates with his teammates after their win against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) is sacked for safety against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy