Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) will clash with a fellow Big 12 squad when they welcome in the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at McLane Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Baylor vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baylor and West Virginia Stats

The Bears average 19.0 more points per game (37.0) than the Mountaineers surrender (18.0).

This year, the Bears have turned the ball over four times, while the Mountaineers have forced four.

The Mountaineers, on average, score 12.6 more points (30.0) than the Bears allow (17.4).

The Mountaineers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon has 1,001 passing yards (200.2 ypg) to lead Baylor, completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 118 rushing yards (23.6 ypg) on 33 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Abram Smith's team-high 510 rushing yards (102.0 per game) have come on 67 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has piled up 348 yards (69.6 per game) on 58 carries, while also catching seven passes for 77 yards (15.4 per game) and one touchdown.

R.J. Sneed's 317 receiving yards (63.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions and one touchdown.

Tyquan Thornton has caught 19 passes for 276 yards (55.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Drew Estrada's eight grabs have yielded 114 yards (22.8 ypg).

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege has thrown for 1,207 yards (241.4 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Leddie Brown has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 378 yards (75.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 119 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has rushed for 175 yards (35.0 per game) on 28 carries with three touchdowns.

Winston Wright's 278 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions.

Sam James has collected 232 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.

Isaiah Esdale's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 223 yards (44.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Baylor Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Kansas W 45-7 Away 9/25/2021 Iowa State W 31-29 Home 10/2/2021 Oklahoma State L 24-14 Away 10/9/2021 West Virginia - Home 10/16/2021 BYU - Home 10/30/2021 Texas - Home 11/6/2021 TCU - Away

West Virginia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Virginia Tech W 27-21 Home 9/25/2021 Oklahoma L 16-13 Away 10/2/2021 Texas Tech L 23-20 Home 10/9/2021 Baylor - Away 10/23/2021 TCU - Away 10/30/2021 Iowa State - Home 11/6/2021 Oklahoma State - Home

Regional restrictions apply.