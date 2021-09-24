West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers students celebrate after a touchdown from West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 foes meet when the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma and West Virginia Stats

The Sooners score 29.3 more points per game (46.3) than the Mountaineers allow (17.0).

This year, the Sooners have turned the ball over two times, while the Mountaineers have forced two.

The Mountaineers have averaged 22.0 more points scored this season (39.0) than the Sooners have allowed (17.0).

This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over seven times, while the Sooners have forced 7 turnovers.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 761 yards (253.7 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 74.7% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 71 rushing yards (23.7 ypg) on 18 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kennedy Brooks, has carried the ball 34 times for 210 yards (70.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Eric Gray has rushed for 185 yards (61.7 per game) on 33 carries.

Marvin Mims' 168 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled eight receptions.

Jadon Haselwood has grabbed 14 passes for 127 yards (42.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mario Williams' 13 receptions have netted him 115 yards (38.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege has thrown for 729 yards (243.0 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Leddie Brown has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 265 yards (88.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 92 yards (30.7 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has collected 126 yards (42.0 per game) on 18 attempts with two touchdowns.

Sam James' 166 receiving yards (55.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with three touchdowns.

Sean Ryan has totaled 148 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in eight passes this year.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton's seven receptions have turned into 126 yards (42.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Oklahoma Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Tulane W 40-35 Away 9/11/2021 Western Carolina W 76-0 Home 9/18/2021 Nebraska W 23-16 Home 9/25/2021 West Virginia - Home 10/2/2021 Kansas State - Away 10/9/2021 Texas - Away 10/16/2021 TCU - Home

West Virginia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Maryland L 30-24 Away 9/11/2021 LIU Post W 66-0 Home 9/18/2021 Virginia Tech W 27-21 Home 9/25/2021 Oklahoma - Away 10/2/2021 Texas Tech - Home 10/9/2021 Baylor - Away 10/23/2021 TCU - Away

