West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-0 Big 12), Big 12 rivals, will clash at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Betting Information for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -7.5 55.5

West Virginia and Texas Tech Stats

This year, the Mountaineers rack up just 1.0 fewer point per game (32.5) than the Red Raiders surrender (33.5).

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Red Raiders' takeaways (6).

The Red Raiders have put an average of 38.8 points per game on the board this year, 22.0 more than the 16.8 the Mountaineers have surrendered.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (8 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege has 889 passing yards (222.3 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Leddie Brown, has carried the ball 66 times for 321 yards (80.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 88 yards (22.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has rushed for 141 yards (35.3 per game) on 23 carries with three touchdowns.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton's 219 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with one touchdown.

Sam James has caught 15 passes for 187 yards (46.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Winston Wright has hauled in 17 receptions for 172 yards (43.0 ypg) this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Tyler Shough has thrown for 861 yards (215.3 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 69.2% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 35 times for 296 yards (74.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Xavier White has rushed for 130 yards (32.5 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Erik Ezukanma's 407 receiving yards (101.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with one touchdown.

Kaylon Geiger has caught 14 passes for 232 yards (58.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dalton Rigdon's four catches have netted him 107 yards (26.8 ypg).

