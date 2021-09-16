West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) match up against the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0) at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Betting Information for West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -2.5 50.5

West Virginia and Virginia Tech Stats

The Mountaineers score 33.0 more points per game (45.0) than the Hokies surrender (12.0).

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over four times, while the Hokies have forced four.

The Hokies have averaged 11.0 more points scored this year (26.0) than the Mountaineers have allowed (15.0).

This season the Hokies have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (1).

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege leads West Virginia with 277 passing yards (277.0 ypg) on 24-of-40 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Leddie Brown has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 73 yards (73.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught four passes for 43 yards (43.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam James' team-high 65 receiving yards (65.0 yards per game) have come on five receptions.

Sean Ryan has caught three passes for 48 yards (48.0 yards per game) this year.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Braxton Burmeister has thrown for 169 yards (169.0 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's also run for 42 yards (42.0 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Holston, has carried the ball 13 times for 49 yards (49.0 per game) this year.

Raheem Blackshear's team-high 66 receiving yards (66.0 yards per game) have come on three receptions.

Tre Turner has put up a 64-yard season so far (64.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in four passes.

James Mitchell's three grabs this season have resulted in 36 yards (36.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

