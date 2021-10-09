    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Baylor Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Coming off its first loss of the season, Baylor looks to bounce back against Big 12 foe West Virginia.
    Author:

    Baylor came close to pulling off the upset over No. 24 Oklahoma State last week, but 10 fourth-quarter points from the Cowboys were too much to overcome. 

    The Bears return home this week to face a West Virginia squad that has put teams on upset alert in back-to-back games, losing to Oklahoma and Texas Tech by a combined six points.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

    You can stream the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Baylor Bears game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Usually carried by an offensive identity, Baylor has leaned on its defense so far this season. The Bears have allowed 17.4 points per game, which is on pace to be the fewest allowed by a Baylor team since 1995. It also ranks second among Big 12 teams behind Iowa State. 

    West Virginia has also been uncharacteristically strong defensively, allowing 18.0 points per game. Defensive tackle Dante Stills has been a leader up front with four sacks to this point.

    This will be the 13th football meeting between Baylor and West Virginia, with the Mountaineers holding the 9-3 advantage in the series. Four of the last five games have been decided by just one score, including a 27-21 West Virginia win in Morgantown last year.

    Kickoff for this one will be at noon on Saturday.

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Baylor Bears

    TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 1
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16749736
    Golf

    How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16733156
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Toledo

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16536777
    Other

    How to Watch Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16881574
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16901629
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16904955
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16905909
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16894318
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Florida

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_15049240
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch South Carolina at Tennessee

    16 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy