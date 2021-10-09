Coming off its first loss of the season, Baylor looks to bounce back against Big 12 foe West Virginia.

Baylor came close to pulling off the upset over No. 24 Oklahoma State last week, but 10 fourth-quarter points from the Cowboys were too much to overcome.

The Bears return home this week to face a West Virginia squad that has put teams on upset alert in back-to-back games, losing to Oklahoma and Texas Tech by a combined six points.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Usually carried by an offensive identity, Baylor has leaned on its defense so far this season. The Bears have allowed 17.4 points per game, which is on pace to be the fewest allowed by a Baylor team since 1995. It also ranks second among Big 12 teams behind Iowa State.

West Virginia has also been uncharacteristically strong defensively, allowing 18.0 points per game. Defensive tackle Dante Stills has been a leader up front with four sacks to this point.

This will be the 13th football meeting between Baylor and West Virginia, with the Mountaineers holding the 9-3 advantage in the series. Four of the last five games have been decided by just one score, including a 27-21 West Virginia win in Morgantown last year.

Kickoff for this one will be at noon on Saturday.

