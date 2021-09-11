How to Watch Western Kentucky at Army

September 11, 2021
How to Watch Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Army Black Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Western Kentucky and Army both look to go 2-0 when they face off Saturday afternoon.
Author:

Neither Western Kentucky nor Army had much trouble in winning the first game of the year. The Hilltoppers disposed of UT Martin 59-21, and Army handled business against Georgia State in a 43-10. victory

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Hilltoppers at Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This game should challenge both teams and be a closer matchup, but Army still comes in as a big favorite.

Army had a bounce-back year in 2020, going 9-3 after winning just five games in 2019. The Black Knights are still trying to get back to where they were in 2018, though, when they went 11-2 and drilled Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Western Kentucky is also trying to get back to where it was after going just 5-7 in 2020. Back in 2019, the Hilltoppers went 9-3 with a bowl win over Western Michigan. 

The Hilltoppers looked improved in their first game, but it's always tough dealing with Army's triple option. If they can get Army off the field, they will be in good shape. But that is easier said than done. 

Army rushed for 258 yards in its first game, and Georgia State didn't have a way to stop the run. The Black Knights will look for that to continue Saturday so they can pick up their second win. The schedule sets up nicely for Army to go 5-0 before it heads to Wisconsin for a big matchup with the Badgers on October 16. 

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Army Black Knights

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
11:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Army Black Knights running back Braheam Murphy (8) and Army Black Knights linebacker Brian Burton (47) celebrates a season-opening victory against the Georgia State Panthers at Center Parc Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
