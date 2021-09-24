Western Kentucky vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 24, 2021
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Wilson Huber (2) is unable to pulldown Indiana Hoosiers running back David Ellis (10) on a carry in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) host the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Indiana

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Indiana vs. Western Kentucky

Indiana vs Western Kentucky Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Indiana

-9

62.5

Indiana and Western Kentucky Stats

  • This year, the Hoosiers average just 0.8 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Hilltoppers surrender (29.5).
  • This year, the Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (3).
  • The Hilltoppers, on average, are scoring 18.3 more points per game this season (47) than the Hoosiers are allowing (28.7).
  • The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Hoosiers have forced turnovers (5).

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Michael Penix Jr. has 448 passing yards (149.3 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 48.3% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
  • Stephen Carr has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 227 yards (75.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Tim Baldwin Jr. has piled up 67 yards (22.3 per game) on 23 attempts.
  • D.J. Matthews Jr.'s 150 receiving yards (50 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 11 receptions.
  • Ty Fryfogle has reeled in 11 passes for 126 yards (42 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Peyton Hendershot's nine receptions are good enough for 86 yards (28.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Bailey Zappe has thrown for 859 yards (429.5 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 74.7% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 31 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The team's top rusher, Kye Robichaux, has carried the ball nine times for 44 yards (22 per game) this year.
  • This season Adam Cofield has racked up 13 carries for 42 yards (21 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Jerreth Sterns' 278 receiving yards (139 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Mitchell Tinsley has totaled 151 receiving yards (75.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes this year.
  • Craig Burt Jr.'s four grabs this season have resulted in 116 yards (58 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Indiana at Western Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2021-09-26T00:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
