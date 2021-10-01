Western Kentucky vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (4-0) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2) play at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Spartan Stadium
- Stadium: Spartan Stadium
Michigan State and Western Kentucky Stats
- The Spartans score 35.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the Hilltoppers give up per contest (30.7).
- This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over three times, while the Hilltoppers have forced three.
- The Hilltoppers, on average, score 23.7 more points (41.7) than the Spartans allow (18.0).
- This year the Hilltoppers have two turnovers, five fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (7).
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Payton Thorne has thrown for 909 yards (227.3 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 62% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 46 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 23 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 76 times for 554 yards (138.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Jordon Simmons has piled up 145 yards (36.3 per game) on 26 attempts.
- Jayden Reed's team-high 336 receiving yards (84.0 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Tre Mosley has put up a 193-yard season so far (48.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 13 passes.
- Jalen Nailor's 10 grabs have yielded 141 yards (35.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Bailey Zappe has thrown for 1,224 yards (408.0 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 73.1% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 37 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The team's top rusher, Adam Cofield, has carried the ball 23 times for 82 yards (27.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Noah Whittington has rushed for 74 yards (24.7 per game) on 14 carries.
- Jerreth Sterns' team-leading 360 receiving yards (120.0 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Mitchell Tinsley has put together a 219-yard season so far (73.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes.
- Malachi Corley's 20 catches this season have resulted in 184 yards (61.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Michigan State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Youngstown State
W 42-14
Home
9/18/2021
Miami
W 38-17
Away
9/25/2021
Nebraska
W 23-20
Home
10/2/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Home
10/9/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
10/16/2021
Indiana
-
Away
10/30/2021
Michigan
-
Home
Western Kentucky Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/2/2021
UT Martin
W 59-21
Home
9/11/2021
Army
L 38-35
Away
9/25/2021
Indiana
L 33-31
Home
10/2/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
10/9/2021
UTSA
-
Home
10/16/2021
Old Dominion
-
Away
10/23/2021
Florida International
-
Away
How To Watch
October
2
2021
Western Kentucky at Michigan State
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
