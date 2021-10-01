Western Kentucky vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Sep 11, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) throws a pass against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (4-0) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2) play at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State and Western Kentucky Stats

The Spartans score 35.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the Hilltoppers give up per contest (30.7).

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over three times, while the Hilltoppers have forced three.

The Hilltoppers, on average, score 23.7 more points (41.7) than the Spartans allow (18.0).

This year the Hilltoppers have two turnovers, five fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (7).

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne has thrown for 909 yards (227.3 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 62% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 46 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 23 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 76 times for 554 yards (138.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has piled up 145 yards (36.3 per game) on 26 attempts.

Jayden Reed's team-high 336 receiving yards (84.0 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with four touchdowns.

Tre Mosley has put up a 193-yard season so far (48.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 13 passes.

Jalen Nailor's 10 grabs have yielded 141 yards (35.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Bailey Zappe has thrown for 1,224 yards (408.0 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 73.1% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 37 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Adam Cofield, has carried the ball 23 times for 82 yards (27.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Noah Whittington has rushed for 74 yards (24.7 per game) on 14 carries.

Jerreth Sterns' team-leading 360 receiving yards (120.0 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with four touchdowns.

Mitchell Tinsley has put together a 219-yard season so far (73.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes.

Malachi Corley's 20 catches this season have resulted in 184 yards (61.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Michigan State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Youngstown State W 42-14 Home 9/18/2021 Miami W 38-17 Away 9/25/2021 Nebraska W 23-20 Home 10/2/2021 Western Kentucky - Home 10/9/2021 Rutgers - Away 10/16/2021 Indiana - Away 10/30/2021 Michigan - Home

Western Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 UT Martin W 59-21 Home 9/11/2021 Army L 38-35 Away 9/25/2021 Indiana L 33-31 Home 10/2/2021 Michigan State - Away 10/9/2021 UTSA - Home 10/16/2021 Old Dominion - Away 10/23/2021 Florida International - Away

