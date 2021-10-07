Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) hands the ball to UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) during Saturday s first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) have home advantage in a C-USA clash versus the UTSA Roadrunners (5-0, 0-0 C-USA) at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -3.5 70

Western Kentucky and UTSA Stats

The Hilltoppers score 39.0 points per game, 21.4 more than the Roadrunners give up per outing (17.6).

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over three times this season, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have forced (10).

The Roadrunners' average points scored this year (34.6) and the Hilltoppers' points allowed (35.0) are within 0.4 points of each other.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Hilltoppers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Bailey Zappe leads Western Kentucky with 1,712 passing yards (428.0 ypg) on 133-of-183 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Noah Whittington, has carried the ball 21 times for 111 yards (27.8 per game) this year.

This season Adam Cofield has collected 97 yards (24.3 per game) on 26 attempts with two touchdowns.

Jerreth Sterns' 546 receiving yards (136.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with five touchdowns.

Mitchell Tinsley has totaled 346 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.

Malachi Corley has hauled in 27 grabs for 253 yards (63.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UTSA Players to Watch

Frank Harris has thrown for 1,126 yards (225.2 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 113 rushing yards (22.6 ypg) on 33 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Sincere McCormick's team-high 541 rushing yards (108.2 per game) have come on 132 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Brenden Brady has piled up 140 yards (28.0 per game) on 37 carries with two touchdowns.

Zakhari Franklin's 397 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with four touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has put up a 374-yard season so far (74.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes.

De'Corian Clark's 17 grabs this season have resulted in 236 yards (47.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

