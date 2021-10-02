How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Michigan State

No. 17 Michigan State comes into Saturday with a perfect 4–0 record. The Spartans will look to keep their winning streak going against Western Kentucky (1–2).

How to Watch: Western Kentucky at Michigan State

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

While Michigan State enters this game as the favorite, but the Spartans should not take the Hilltoppers lightly.

Coming into this contest, all eyes will be on Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne. He has had a strong start to the year, completing 62% of his pass attempts for 909 yards, 10 touchdowns and an interception. Those numbers, if they continue, could help the Spartans compete for a Big Ten title later this season.

The Hilltoppers are led by quarterback Bailey Zappe. His start to the season has been very similar to Thorne's. Zappe has completed a sizzling 73.1% of his passes for 1,224 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.

