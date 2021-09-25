September 25, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Indiana looks to get back in the win column as it visits Western Kentucky.
Author:

Indiana nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the young college football season last week on the road against No. 8 Cincinnati. The Hoosiers took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, but 15 unanswered points from the Bearcats in the final 15 minutes proved to be the difference. 

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Indiana:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

You can stream the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Indiana Hoosiers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This week, Indiana will look to build on what was an impressive performance in last week's loss as the Hoosiers visit Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers are 1-1 and will be fresh coming off a bye last week.

Offensively, Indiana continues to improve as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. regains his comfort after missing last season with a torn ACL. Last week, Penix threw for 224 yards and two scores. 

It was a breakout game for senior receiver D.J. Matthews. The Florida State transfer caught five passes for 120 yards.

Western Kentucky has averaged 47.0 points per game through two games, which is tied for the third-most in the country. Senior quarterback Bailey Zappe has already thrown for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

The kickoff on Saturday is set for 8 p.m. ET. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

