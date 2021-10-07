Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt (9) runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (4-1, 0-0 MAC) and Ball State Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 MAC) will face each other on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium, in a clash of MAC rivals. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Ball State

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Waldo Stadium

Betting Information for Western Michigan vs. Ball State

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -11 58

Western Michigan and Ball State Stats

The Broncos score 26.6 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Cardinals allow per outing (29.6).

The Broncos have turned the ball over two times this season, two fewer than the Cardinals have forced (4).

The Cardinals' average points scored this season (19.2) and the Broncos' average points allowed (21.6) are within 2.4 points.

The Cardinals have seven giveaways this season, while the Broncos have eight takeaways .

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaleb Eleby has 1,181 passing yards (236.2 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes this season.

La'Darius Jefferson's team-high 370 rushing yards (74.0 per game) have come on 85 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Sean Tyler has rushed for 362 yards (72.4 per game) on 65 carries with two touchdowns.

Skyy Moore's 404 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with three touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has racked up 382 receiving yards (76.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes this year.

Jaylen Hall has hauled in 15 grabs for 206 yards (41.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Ball State Players to Watch

Drew Plitt has 847 passing yards (169.4 ypg) to lead Ball State, completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has carried the ball 45 times for a team-high 200 yards (40.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Will Jones has collected 193 yards (38.6 per game) on 52 attempts with two touchdowns.

Justin Hall's 367 receiving yards (73.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jayshon Jackson has put up a 241-yard season so far (48.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 22 passes.

Yo'Heinz Tyler's 14 catches are good enough for 144 yards (28.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

