The Western Michigan Broncos (3-1, 0-0 MAC) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Buffalo Bulls (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at UB Stadium in a MAC clash. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Western Michigan
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: UB Stadium
Western Michigan and Buffalo Stats
- The Broncos put up 3.0 more points per game (27.3) than the Bulls give up (24.3).
- This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, three fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (5).
- The Bulls have put an average of 33.0 points per game on the board this year, 10.2 more than the 22.8 the Broncos have surrendered.
- The Bulls have three giveaways this season, while the Broncos have seven takeaways .
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaleb Eleby has thrown for 902 yards (225.5 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 62% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes this season.
- Sean Tyler has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 282 yards (70.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 71 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season La'Darius Jefferson has racked up 274 yards (68.5 per game) on 62 carries with six touchdowns.
- Corey Crooms' 330 receiving yards (82.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 19 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Skyy Moore has put together a 241-yard season so far (60.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.
- Jaylen Hall has hauled in 15 receptions for 206 yards (51.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Kyle Vantrease has 792 passing yards (198.0 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 62.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Kevin Marks has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 254 yards (63.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Dylan McDuffie has collected 224 yards (56.0 per game) on 42 carries with four touchdowns.
- Quian Williams' team-leading 346 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with one touchdown.
- Dominic Johnson has put up a 158-yard season so far (39.5 receiving yards per game), reeling in 15 passes.
- Jovany Ruiz's seven catches have netted him 109 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Western Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Illinois State
W 28-0
Home
9/18/2021
Pittsburgh
W 44-41
Away
9/25/2021
San Jose State
W 23-3
Home
10/2/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
10/9/2021
Ball State
-
Home
10/16/2021
Kent State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Toledo
-
Away
Buffalo Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Nebraska
L 28-3
Away
9/18/2021
Coastal Carolina
L 28-25
Home
9/25/2021
Old Dominion
W 35-34
Away
10/2/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
10/9/2021
Kent State
-
Away
10/16/2021
Ohio
-
Home
10/23/2021
Akron
-
Away
