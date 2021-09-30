September 30, 2021
How to Watch Western Michigan Broncos vs. Buffalo Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) reacts leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) reacts leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (3-1, 0-0 MAC) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Buffalo Bulls (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at UB Stadium in a MAC clash. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Western Michigan

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: UB Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Western Michigan and Buffalo Stats

  • The Broncos put up 3.0 more points per game (27.3) than the Bulls give up (24.3).
  • This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, three fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (5).
  • The Bulls have put an average of 33.0 points per game on the board this year, 10.2 more than the 22.8 the Broncos have surrendered.
  • The Bulls have three giveaways this season, while the Broncos have seven takeaways .

Western Michigan Players to Watch

  • Kaleb Eleby has thrown for 902 yards (225.5 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 62% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes this season.
  • Sean Tyler has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 282 yards (70.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 71 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season La'Darius Jefferson has racked up 274 yards (68.5 per game) on 62 carries with six touchdowns.
  • Corey Crooms' 330 receiving yards (82.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 19 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Skyy Moore has put together a 241-yard season so far (60.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.
  • Jaylen Hall has hauled in 15 receptions for 206 yards (51.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • Kyle Vantrease has 792 passing yards (198.0 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 62.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Kevin Marks has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 254 yards (63.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Dylan McDuffie has collected 224 yards (56.0 per game) on 42 carries with four touchdowns.
  • Quian Williams' team-leading 346 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Dominic Johnson has put up a 158-yard season so far (39.5 receiving yards per game), reeling in 15 passes.
  • Jovany Ruiz's seven catches have netted him 109 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Western Michigan Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Illinois State

W 28-0

Home

9/18/2021

Pittsburgh

W 44-41

Away

9/25/2021

San Jose State

W 23-3

Home

10/2/2021

Buffalo

-

Away

10/9/2021

Ball State

-

Home

10/16/2021

Kent State

-

Home

10/23/2021

Toledo

-

Away

Buffalo Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Nebraska

L 28-3

Away

9/18/2021

Coastal Carolina

L 28-25

Home

9/25/2021

Old Dominion

W 35-34

Away

10/2/2021

Western Michigan

-

Home

10/9/2021

Kent State

-

Away

10/16/2021

Ohio

-

Home

10/23/2021

Akron

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Western Michigan at Buffalo

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

