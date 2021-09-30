Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) reacts leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (3-1, 0-0 MAC) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Buffalo Bulls (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at UB Stadium in a MAC clash. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Western Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: UB Stadium

Western Michigan and Buffalo Stats

The Broncos put up 3.0 more points per game (27.3) than the Bulls give up (24.3).

This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, three fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (5).

The Bulls have put an average of 33.0 points per game on the board this year, 10.2 more than the 22.8 the Broncos have surrendered.

The Bulls have three giveaways this season, while the Broncos have seven takeaways .

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaleb Eleby has thrown for 902 yards (225.5 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 62% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes this season.

Sean Tyler has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 282 yards (70.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 71 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season La'Darius Jefferson has racked up 274 yards (68.5 per game) on 62 carries with six touchdowns.

Corey Crooms' 330 receiving yards (82.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 19 receptions and three touchdowns.

Skyy Moore has put together a 241-yard season so far (60.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.

Jaylen Hall has hauled in 15 receptions for 206 yards (51.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Kyle Vantrease has 792 passing yards (198.0 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 62.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Kevin Marks has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 254 yards (63.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Dylan McDuffie has collected 224 yards (56.0 per game) on 42 carries with four touchdowns.

Quian Williams' team-leading 346 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with one touchdown.

Dominic Johnson has put up a 158-yard season so far (39.5 receiving yards per game), reeling in 15 passes.

Jovany Ruiz's seven catches have netted him 109 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Western Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Illinois State W 28-0 Home 9/18/2021 Pittsburgh W 44-41 Away 9/25/2021 San Jose State W 23-3 Home 10/2/2021 Buffalo - Away 10/9/2021 Ball State - Home 10/16/2021 Kent State - Home 10/23/2021 Toledo - Away

Buffalo Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Nebraska L 28-3 Away 9/18/2021 Coastal Carolina L 28-25 Home 9/25/2021 Old Dominion W 35-34 Away 10/2/2021 Western Michigan - Home 10/9/2021 Kent State - Away 10/16/2021 Ohio - Home 10/23/2021 Akron - Away

