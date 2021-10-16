    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Western Michigan Broncos vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (7) looks to throw during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    MAC opponents match up when the Western Michigan Broncos (4-2, 0-0 MAC) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-0 MAC) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Kent State

    Betting Information for Western Michigan vs. Kent State

    Western Michigan

    -7

    68.5

    Western Michigan and Kent State Stats

    • The Broncos put up 25.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Golden Flashes allow per matchup (29.3).
    • This year, the Broncos have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (16).
    • The Golden Flashes' average points scored this year (28.0) and the Broncos' points allowed (25.5) are within 2.5 points of each other.
    • The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (8).

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Kaleb Eleby leads Western Michigan with 1,438 passing yards (239.7 ypg) on 115-of-187 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • La'Darius Jefferson has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 435 yards (72.5 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Sean Tyler has racked up 414 yards (69.0 per game) on 79 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Skyy Moore's 485 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 40 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Corey Crooms has put together a 418-yard season so far (69.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes.
    • Jaylen Hall's 20 catches have yielded 267 yards (44.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Kent State Players to Watch

    • Dustin Crum leads Kent State with 1,303 passing yards (217.2 ypg) on 96-of-163 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 283 rushing yards (47.2 ypg) on 71 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • Marquez Cooper's team-high 479 rushing yards (79.8 per game) have come on 95 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • Dante Cephas' 484 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 36 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Keshunn Abram has put up a 315-yard season so far (52.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes.
    • Nykeim Johnson's 23 catches are good enough for 280 yards (46.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Kent State at Western Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
