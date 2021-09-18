September 18, 2021
How to Watch Western Michigan Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 11, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) square off against the Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) at Heinz Field on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan

Pittsburgh and Western Michigan Stats

  • This year, the Panthers put up 22.5 more points per game (46.0) than the Broncos allow (23.5).
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (1) this season.
  • The Panthers have allowed 20.5 points per game this season, about the same amount as the 21.0 the Broncos have scored.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (4).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • Kenny Pickett has thrown for 272 yards (272.0 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 73% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 39 yards (39.0 ypg) on six carries.
  • Rodney Hammond's team-high 44 rushing yards (44.0 per game) have come on eight carries this year.
  • Lucas Krull's team-leading 58 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) have come on five receptions with one touchdown.
  • Jared Wayne has reeled in six passes for 55 yards (55.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Jaylen Barden's one catch has netted him 47 yards (47.0 ypg).

Western Michigan Players to Watch

  • Kaleb Eleby has thrown for 191 yards (191.0 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 54.1% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 16 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on eight carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Sean Tyler, has carried the ball 10 times for 55 yards (55.0 per game) this year.
  • This season La'Darius Jefferson has rushed for 38 yards (38.0 per game) on 10 carries with one touchdown.
  • Corey Crooms' team-high 58 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) have come on four receptions with one touchdown.
  • Bryce Nunnelly has put together a 52-yard season so far (52.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.
  • Jaylen Hall's three catches have netted him 46 yards (46.0 ypg).

Pittsburgh Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

UMass

W 51-7

Home

9/11/2021

Tennessee

W 41-34

Away

9/18/2021

Western Michigan

-

Home

9/25/2021

New Hampshire

-

Home

10/2/2021

Georgia Tech

-

Away

10/16/2021

Virginia Tech

-

Away

Western Michigan Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Michigan

L 47-14

Away

9/11/2021

Illinois State

W 28-0

Home

9/18/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Away

9/25/2021

San Jose State

-

Home

10/2/2021

Buffalo

-

Away

10/9/2021

Ball State

-

Home

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Western Michigan at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
