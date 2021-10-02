How to Watch Broncos vs. Bulls

Western Michigan looks for its fourth straight win when it heads to Buffalo.

Western Michigan has been playing well as it heads into MAC play. After a season-opening loss to Michigan, the Broncos have reeled off three straight wins. They beat Illinois State before upsetting Pitt on the road. The Broncos beat San Jose State last Saturday for their third straight win.

How to Watch: Western Michigan vs. Buffalo

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream Western Michigan at Buffalo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Broncos have used good offense and timely defense during their winning streak and look to carry that over when they open conference play against Buffalo. Western Michigan was picked to finish third in the West division of the MAC but has played about as well as anyone in the conference so far this season.

Buffalo comes into the game just 2-2 on the year. The Bulls won their opener against Wagner before losing two straight to Nebraska and Coastal Carolina. They came up just short against Coastal Carolina, losing 28-25. They did bounce back last week, beating Old Dominion 35-34.

Neither one of these teams was expected to compete for the MAC championship, but both have shown flashes of being able to rise to the top. This game should be a battle of two teams that can score but have had trouble on defense.

