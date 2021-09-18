How to Watch Western Michigan at Pitt

Pitt looks to avoid a letdown against Western Michigan after its big win against Tennessee last week.

The Pitt Panthers host the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday, looking to go 3-0 and make a case for earning a spot in the Top 25. Pitt dropped 27 points on Tennessee in the second quarter last Saturday that helped propel the Panthers to a 41-34 win in Neyland Stadium.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Panthers' schedule is easier for the next two weeks. After hosting Western Michigan on Saturday, they will host New Hampshire, a FCS team.

Western Michigan picked up its first win of the year last Saturday when the Broncos beat Illinois State 28-0. It was a bounce-back win after they were handled by Michigan 47-14 in Week 1.

The Broncos are led by quarterback Kaleb Eleby, who has played very well and could present some problems for Pitt. Eleby was able to move the ball at times against a very good Michigan defense in Week 1, and the Pitt defense isn't as strong as the Wolverines.

Pitt is a big favorite, but the Western Michigan offense is good enough to move the ball and put up some points on the Panthers. Pitt should be able to take care of the Broncos, but it's natural to have a letdown after a big game. The Panthers need to be careful they don't let Western Michigan hang around in this game or they might just be on the wrong side of an upset.

