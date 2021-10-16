Sep 4, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; William & Mary Tribe quarterback Darius Wilson (10) looks to pass against Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Maine Black Bears (1-4, 0-0 CAA) square off against a fellow CAA opponent when they host the William & Mary Tribe (4-1, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Maine vs. William & Mary

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CW

CW Stadium: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Maine and William & Mary Stats

The Black Bears put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Tribe allow (21.6).

This year, the Black Bears have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Tribe's takeaways (0).

The Tribe are averaging 14.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the Black Bears are allowing (37.8).

The Tribe have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Black Bears have forced turnovers (2).

Maine Players to Watch

Derek Robertson has thrown for 677 yards (135.4 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.5% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Freddie Brock, has carried the ball 53 times for 213 yards (42.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught six passes for 79 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Elijah Barnwell has taken 48 carries for 201 yards (40.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Andre Miller's team-high 373 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Devin Young has put together a 165-yard season so far (33.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 21 passes.

Shawn Bowman has hauled in 11 catches for 137 yards (27.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

William & Mary Players to Watch

Darius Wilson leads William & Mary with 531 passing yards (106.2 ypg) on 52-of-79 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 216 rushing yards (43.2 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Donavyn Lester has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 276 yards (55.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

Cole Blackman's 163 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.

Lachlan Pitts has put together a 96-yard season so far (19.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in six passes.

JT Mayo's six receptions this season have resulted in 89 yards (17.8 ypg).

Maine Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Merrimack W 31-26 Home 9/25/2021 Northern Illinois L 41-14 Away 10/9/2021 Elon L 33-23 Home 10/16/2021 William & Mary - Home 10/23/2021 Albany (NY) - Away 10/30/2021 Rhode Island - Away 11/6/2021 Stony Brook - Home

William & Mary Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Colgate W 27-7 Away 9/25/2021 Elon W 34-31 Away 10/9/2021 Albany (NY) W 31-24 Home 10/16/2021 Maine - Away 10/23/2021 Towson - Home 10/30/2021 Villanova - Away 11/6/2021 Delaware - Away

