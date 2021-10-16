    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch William & Mary Tribe vs. Maine Black Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 4, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; William & Mary Tribe quarterback Darius Wilson (10) looks to pass against Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 4, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; William & Mary Tribe quarterback Darius Wilson (10) looks to pass against Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maine Black Bears (1-4, 0-0 CAA) square off against a fellow CAA opponent when they host the William & Mary Tribe (4-1, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Maine vs. William & Mary

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CW
    • Stadium: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Maine and William & Mary Stats

    • The Black Bears put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Tribe allow (21.6).
    • This year, the Black Bears have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Tribe's takeaways (0).
    • The Tribe are averaging 14.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the Black Bears are allowing (37.8).
    • The Tribe have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Black Bears have forced turnovers (2).

    Maine Players to Watch

    • Derek Robertson has thrown for 677 yards (135.4 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.5% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Freddie Brock, has carried the ball 53 times for 213 yards (42.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught six passes for 79 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Elijah Barnwell has taken 48 carries for 201 yards (40.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Andre Miller's team-high 373 receiving yards (74.6 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Devin Young has put together a 165-yard season so far (33.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 21 passes.
    • Shawn Bowman has hauled in 11 catches for 137 yards (27.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    William & Mary Players to Watch

    • Darius Wilson leads William & Mary with 531 passing yards (106.2 ypg) on 52-of-79 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 216 rushing yards (43.2 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Donavyn Lester has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 276 yards (55.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • Cole Blackman's 163 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Lachlan Pitts has put together a 96-yard season so far (19.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in six passes.
    • JT Mayo's six receptions this season have resulted in 89 yards (17.8 ypg).

    Maine Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Merrimack

    W 31-26

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Northern Illinois

    L 41-14

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Elon

    L 33-23

    Home

    10/16/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Home

    William & Mary Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Colgate

    W 27-7

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Elon

    W 34-31

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 31-24

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Maine

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Delaware

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    William & Mary at Maine

    TV CHANNEL: CW
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

