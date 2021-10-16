How to Watch William & Mary vs. Maine

William & Mary puts its four-game winning streak on the line when the team travels to Maine on Saturday.

After starting their year with a blowout loss to Virginia, the Tribe have been perfect. They have won four straight, scoring at least 24 points in each of those games.

How to Watch: William & Mary at Maine

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WVII - Bangor)

Last week the Tribe came back to beat Albany after trailing 21-3 at halftime. They came out a completely different team in the second half and outscored the Great Danes 28-3 to pick up the 31-24 win.

Saturday William & Mary looks for its fifth straight win when it travels to Maine.

The Black Bears will be looking for their second win of the year and try to snap their two-game losing streak. Maine has lost to Northern Illinois and Elon in its last two games after beating Merrimack for its lone win.

Last week against Elon, the Black Bears got it done early in the third quarter, scoring 13 straight points to cut the lead to 26-23. They couldn't get any closer though and went on to lose the game 33-23.

