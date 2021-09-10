Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

September 10, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) defends during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers (0-1) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan

Wisconsin vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total Odds

Wisconsin

-26

-111

-110

52

-112

-108

Wisconsin and Eastern Michigan Stats

  • The Badgers score 10.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Eagles allow per outing (15.0).
  • The Badgers have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Eagles have forced (2).
  • The Eagles have put an average of 35.0 points per game on the board this season, 19.0 more than the 16.0 the Badgers have surrendered.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Graham Mertz leads Wisconsin with 185 passing yards (185.0 ypg) on 22-of-37 passing with zero touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
  • Chez Mellusi's team-high 121 rushing yards (121.0 per game) have come on 31 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Isaac Guerendo has racked up 56 yards (56.0 per game) on 13 carries.
  • Danny Davis III's 99 receiving yards (99.0 yards per game) leads the team. He has eight catches.
  • Jake Ferguson has reeled in nine passes for 52 yards (52.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Kendric Pryor's one catch has netted him 11 yards (11.0 ypg).

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

  • The team's top rusher, Darius Boone Jr., has carried the ball 22 times for 107 yards (107.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Jawon Hamilton has rushed for 64 yards (64.0 per game) on 15 carries with one touchdown.
  • Hassan Beydoun's 58 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) leads all receivers on the team. He's collected three catches.
  • Dylan Drummond has racked up 52 receiving yards (52.0 yards per game), hauling in three passes this year.
  • Dylan Summers' three catches this season have resulted in 39 yards (39.0 ypg).

Wisconsin Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Penn State

L 16-10

Home

9/11/2021

Eastern Michigan

-

Home

9/25/2021

Notre Dame

-

Home

10/2/2021

Michigan

-

Home

10/9/2021

Illinois

-

Away

Eastern Michigan Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/3/2021

Saint Francis (PA)

W 35-15

Home

9/11/2021

Wisconsin

-

Away

9/18/2021

UMass

-

Away

9/25/2021

Texas State

-

Home

10/2/2021

Northern Illinois

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

