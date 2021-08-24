August 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the Wisconsin Badgers Online All Season Long

The Wisconsin Badgers look to take back control of the Big Ten West when they kick off the 2021 season.
Author:

The Wisconsin Badgers might have the toughest first four games in the whole country for the 2021 season. They open their season at home against Penn State, get a break with Eastern Michigan, but then host Notre Dame and Michigan in back-to-back weeks. The Badgers are going to know real quick how good they are and if they can compete in the Big Ten.

Watch the Wisconsin Badgers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Badgers struggled last year going just 4-3, which included three straight losses to Northwestern, Indiana and Iowa. It was an uncharacteristic stretch for the Badgers who have dominated the Big Ten West for the last few years.

Graham Mertz returns under center for Wisconsin hoping to improve on a season in which he threw for over 200 yards just three times. Mertz had an unbelievable debut when he only threw one incompletion against Illinois, but he couldn't keep it up as the lack of a consistent running game made them one-dimensional.

The Badgers are still looking for a good replacement at running back after All-American Jonathan Taylor left for the NFL in 2019. Wisconsin is normally a very good running team and head coach Paul Chryst centers his offense around the ground game.

Last year the Badgers only ran for just over 1,100 yards combined. Yes, they played fewer games, but that number is normally much higher. Mertz needs some help from the backfield. If they can develop another great running back, Wisconsin should be great again.  But if they struggle to run the ball again the Badgers suddenly become very vulnerable. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Canada Women's Hockey
International Ice Hockey

How to Watch 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship, Switzerland vs. Canada

Wisconsin Badgers Graham Mertz
NCAAFB

How to Watch the Wisconsin Badgers Online

Washington Huskies Dylan Morris
NCAAFB

How to Watch the Washington Huskies Online

Washington Football Team Ryan Fitzpatrick
NFL

How to Watch the Washington Football Team Online

USC Trojans
NCAAFB

How to Watch the USC Trojans Online

Texas Longhorns
NCAAFB

How to Watch the Texas Longhorns Online

Wheelchair Basketball
Other

How to Watch 2020 Paralympics Day 1

Benfica
Soccer

How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. Benfica

Brianna Decker USA Hockey
International Ice Hockey

How to Watch 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship, USA vs. Russia

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy