How to Watch the Wisconsin Badgers Online

The Wisconsin Badgers look to take back control of the Big Ten West when they kick off the 2021 season.

The Wisconsin Badgers might have the toughest first four games in the whole country for the 2021 season. They open their season at home against Penn State, get a break with Eastern Michigan, but then host Notre Dame and Michigan in back-to-back weeks. The Badgers are going to know real quick how good they are and if they can compete in the Big Ten.

The Badgers struggled last year going just 4-3, which included three straight losses to Northwestern, Indiana and Iowa. It was an uncharacteristic stretch for the Badgers who have dominated the Big Ten West for the last few years.

Graham Mertz returns under center for Wisconsin hoping to improve on a season in which he threw for over 200 yards just three times. Mertz had an unbelievable debut when he only threw one incompletion against Illinois, but he couldn't keep it up as the lack of a consistent running game made them one-dimensional.

The Badgers are still looking for a good replacement at running back after All-American Jonathan Taylor left for the NFL in 2019. Wisconsin is normally a very good running team and head coach Paul Chryst centers his offense around the ground game.

Last year the Badgers only ran for just over 1,100 yards combined. Yes, they played fewer games, but that number is normally much higher. Mertz needs some help from the backfield. If they can develop another great running back, Wisconsin should be great again. But if they struggle to run the ball again the Badgers suddenly become very vulnerable.

