Oct 2, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Charlotte 49ers defensive back Jon Alexander (1) attempts to tackle Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the road for a Big Ten showdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wisconsin and Illinois Stats

This year, the Badgers score 6.2 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Fighting Illini allow (24.7).

The Badgers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Fighting Illini have forced (10).

The Badgers have allowed an average of 25.5 points per game, 4.8 more than the 20.7 the Fighting Illini have scored.

This year the Fighting Illini have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Badgers' takeaways (3).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz leads Wisconsin with 681 passing yards (170.3 ypg) on 62-of-110 passing with two touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Chez Mellusi, has carried the ball 75 times for 332 yards (83.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Isaac Guerendo has rushed for 160 yards (40.0 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Danny Davis III's team-leading 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions.

Kendric Pryor has put together a 159-yard season so far (39.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.

Jake Ferguson's 15 grabs are good enough for 108 yards (27.0 ypg).

Illinois Players to Watch

Artur Sitkowski has thrown for 611 yards (101.8 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 56.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Chase Brown has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 379 yards (63.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 99 yards (16.5 per game).

This season Josh McCray has taken 60 carries for 333 yards (55.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams' 275 receiving yards (45.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 28 receptions and one touchdown.

Deuce Spann has hauled in four passes for 117 yards (19.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Casey Washington's 12 catches have netted him 103 yards (17.2 ypg).

Wisconsin Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Eastern Michigan W 34-7 Home 9/25/2021 Notre Dame L 41-13 Home 10/2/2021 Michigan L 38-17 Home 10/9/2021 Illinois - Away 10/16/2021 Army - Home 10/23/2021 Purdue - Away 10/30/2021 Iowa - Home

Illinois Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/17/2021 Maryland L 20-17 Home 9/25/2021 Purdue L 13-9 Away 10/2/2021 Charlotte W 24-14 Home 10/9/2021 Wisconsin - Home 10/23/2021 Penn State - Away 10/30/2021 Rutgers - Home 11/6/2021 Minnesota - Away

Regional restrictions apply.