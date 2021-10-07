The Wisconsin Badgers (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the road for a Big Ten showdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
Wisconsin and Illinois Stats
- This year, the Badgers score 6.2 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Fighting Illini allow (24.7).
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Fighting Illini have forced (10).
- The Badgers have allowed an average of 25.5 points per game, 4.8 more than the 20.7 the Fighting Illini have scored.
- This year the Fighting Illini have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Badgers' takeaways (3).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Graham Mertz leads Wisconsin with 681 passing yards (170.3 ypg) on 62-of-110 passing with two touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Chez Mellusi, has carried the ball 75 times for 332 yards (83.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Isaac Guerendo has rushed for 160 yards (40.0 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.
- Danny Davis III's team-leading 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions.
- Kendric Pryor has put together a 159-yard season so far (39.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.
- Jake Ferguson's 15 grabs are good enough for 108 yards (27.0 ypg).
Illinois Players to Watch
- Artur Sitkowski has thrown for 611 yards (101.8 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 56.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Chase Brown has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 379 yards (63.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 99 yards (16.5 per game).
- This season Josh McCray has taken 60 carries for 333 yards (55.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- Isaiah Williams' 275 receiving yards (45.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 28 receptions and one touchdown.
- Deuce Spann has hauled in four passes for 117 yards (19.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Casey Washington's 12 catches have netted him 103 yards (17.2 ypg).
Wisconsin Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 34-7
Home
9/25/2021
Notre Dame
L 41-13
Home
10/2/2021
Michigan
L 38-17
Home
10/9/2021
Illinois
-
Away
10/16/2021
Army
-
Home
10/23/2021
Purdue
-
Away
10/30/2021
Iowa
-
Home
Illinois Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/17/2021
Maryland
L 20-17
Home
9/25/2021
Purdue
L 13-9
Away
10/2/2021
Charlotte
W 24-14
Home
10/9/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
10/23/2021
Penn State
-
Away
10/30/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
11/6/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
