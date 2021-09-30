September 30, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Drew Singleton (11) and defensive back Christian Izien (0) tackle Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host a Big Ten battle against the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Betting Information for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Wisconsin vs Michigan Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wisconsin

-2

43.5

Wisconsin and Michigan Stats

  • The Badgers put up 19.0 points per game, 7.2 more than the Wolverines allow per contest (11.8).
  • The Badgers have turned the ball over nine times this season, six more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (3).
  • The Wolverines have scored 40.3 points per game this season, 19.0 more than the Badgers have given up.
  • The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Badgers have two takeaways .

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Graham Mertz has 566 passing yards (188.7 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 56.8% of his passes and throwing one touchdown pass and six interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Chez Mellusi, has carried the ball 69 times for 319 yards (106.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught four passes for 47 yards (15.7 per game).
  • This season Isaac Guerendo has rushed for 153 yards (51.0 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.
  • Danny Davis III's 193 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions.
  • Kendric Pryor has caught 11 passes for 134 yards (44.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Jake Ferguson's 13 catches have netted him 80 yards (26.7 ypg).

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Cade McNamara has thrown for 534 yards (133.5 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season.
  • Blake Corum's team-high 475 rushing yards (118.8 per game) have come on 69 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
  • This season Hassan Haskins has piled up 322 yards (80.5 per game) on 61 carries with six touchdowns.
  • Cornelius Johnson's 198 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected eight receptions and one touchdown.
  • Daylen Baldwin has collected 99 receiving yards (24.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in five passes this year.
  • Ronnie Bell's one catch this season have resulted in 76 yards (19.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Michigan at Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
