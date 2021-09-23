Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo (20) breaks away for as touchdown against the defense of Eastern Michigan Eagles defensive back Myles McNeal (19) during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Uw Badgers Vs E Mich Football 2507 101121wag

The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) visit the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Soldier Field. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Soldier Field

Betting Information for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -6.5 46

Wisconsin and Notre Dame Stats

The Badgers put up 22.0 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Fighting Irish allow per matchup (26.7).

The Badgers have four giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have six takeaways .

The Fighting Irish have averaged 21.8 more points scored this year (33.3) than the Badgers have allowed (11.5).

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz has thrown for 326 yards (163.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 66.7% of his passes and two interceptions this season.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 265 yards (132.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Isaac Guerendo has rushed for 148 yards (74.0 per game) on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Danny Davis III's 129 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions.

Jake Ferguson has put up a 69-yard season so far (34.5 receiving yards per game), hauling in 12 passes.

Kendric Pryor's five grabs are good enough for 65 yards (32.5 ypg).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Jack Coan has 828 passing yards (276.0 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Kyren Williams has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 211 yards (70.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He has also caught 11 passes for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Tyler Buchner has piled up 10 carries for 92 yards (30.7 per game).

Michael Mayer's team-leading 206 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with three touchdowns.

Kevin Austin Jr.'s eight receptions have yielded 154 yards (51.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

