How to Watch Wisconsin at Illinois

Wisconsin is looking to bounce back after two straight losses when it faces Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin enters this game desperately looking for a win. The Badgers are 1-3 with their only victory coming against East Michigan. They've had a tough start to their year, losing to Penn State in Week 1 and then dropping two straight to Notre Dame and Michigan after their lone win.

How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Online:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

You can live stream Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Fighting Illini have had a much easier schedule to start off their 2021 campaign, but they still find themselves 2-4. They've lost to Purdue, Maryland, Virginia and Texas at San Antonio. Their wins came against Nebraska in Week 1 and Charlotte last week.

Both teams have mediocre offenses and defenses. Only two aspects of both of these teams rank inside the top 100: Illinois's rushing yards per game (No. 79) and Wisconsin's points scored (No. 70).

Their offenses mimic each other. Graham Mertz, quarterback of Wisconsin, has 681 passing yards while Artur Sitkowski of Illinois has 611 passing yards. The biggest difference is that Mertz has six interceptions on the year to Sitkowski's one.

Both running backs are similar as well. Chez Mellusi has 332 yards, and Chase Brown has 379 yards through this point in the season.

While Wisconsin looks weaker on paper, the Badgers have played exceptionally talented opponents.

This should be the usual Big Ten slugfest, so fans of low-scoring, defensive slobber-knockers should certainly tune in.

Regional restrictions may apply.