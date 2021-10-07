    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys vs. Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) passes the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during the second quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The Air Force Falcons (4-1, 0-0 MWC) will clash with a fellow MWC team when they welcome in the Wyoming Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Falcon Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Air Force vs. Wyoming

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Falcon Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Air Force and Wyoming Stats

    • The Falcons rack up 34.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Cowboys give up per matchup (23.3).
    • The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .
    • The Cowboys have put an average of 34.5 points per game on the board this year, 17.9 more than the 16.6 the Falcons have surrendered.
    • The Cowboys have four giveaways this season, while the Falcons have seven takeaways .

    Air Force Players to Watch

    • Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 384 passing yards (76.8 ypg), completing 45.5% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's rushed for 412 yards (82.4 ypg) on 70 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • Brad Roberts has carried the ball 117 times for a team-high 540 yards (108.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • Micah Davis' 188 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.
    • Kyle Paterson has put up an 81-yard season so far (16.2 receiving yards per game), reeling in three passes.
    • Brandon Lewis has hauled in two receptions for 79 yards (15.8 ypg) this season.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Sean Chambers has 750 passing yards (187.5 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 58.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 108 rushing yards (27.0 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 76 times for 340 yards (85.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 131 receiving yards (32.8 per game) on eight catches.
    • This season Titus Swen has rushed for 195 yards (48.8 per game) on 39 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Neyor's 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 13 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Ayden Eberhardt has put up a 167-yard season so far (41.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 passes.

    Air Force Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Utah State

    L 49-45

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 31-7

    Home

    10/2/2021

    New Mexico

    W 38-10

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Army

    -

    Home

    Wyoming Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 50-43

    Away

    9/18/2021

    Ball State

    W 45-12

    Home

    9/25/2021

    UConn

    W 24-22

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Wyoming at Air Force

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
