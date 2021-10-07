Sep 25, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) passes the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during the second quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (4-1, 0-0 MWC) will clash with a fellow MWC team when they welcome in the Wyoming Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Falcon Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Falcon Stadium

Air Force and Wyoming Stats

The Falcons rack up 34.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Cowboys give up per matchup (23.3).

The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .

The Cowboys have put an average of 34.5 points per game on the board this year, 17.9 more than the 16.6 the Falcons have surrendered.

The Cowboys have four giveaways this season, while the Falcons have seven takeaways .

Air Force Players to Watch

Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 384 passing yards (76.8 ypg), completing 45.5% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's rushed for 412 yards (82.4 ypg) on 70 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Brad Roberts has carried the ball 117 times for a team-high 540 yards (108.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Micah Davis' 188 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.

Kyle Paterson has put up an 81-yard season so far (16.2 receiving yards per game), reeling in three passes.

Brandon Lewis has hauled in two receptions for 79 yards (15.8 ypg) this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sean Chambers has 750 passing yards (187.5 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 58.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 108 rushing yards (27.0 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 76 times for 340 yards (85.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 131 receiving yards (32.8 per game) on eight catches.

This season Titus Swen has rushed for 195 yards (48.8 per game) on 39 carries with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Neyor's 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 13 receptions and three touchdowns.

Ayden Eberhardt has put up a 167-yard season so far (41.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 passes.

Air Force Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Utah State L 49-45 Home 9/25/2021 Florida Atlantic W 31-7 Home 10/2/2021 New Mexico W 38-10 Away 10/9/2021 Wyoming - Home 10/16/2021 Boise State - Away 10/23/2021 San Diego State - Home 11/6/2021 Army - Home

Wyoming Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Northern Illinois W 50-43 Away 9/18/2021 Ball State W 45-12 Home 9/25/2021 UConn W 24-22 Away 10/9/2021 Air Force - Away 10/16/2021 Fresno State - Home 10/23/2021 New Mexico - Home 10/30/2021 San Jose State - Away

